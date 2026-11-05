🚌 San Diego Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

San Diego has steady demand for drivers right now, from local delivery routes to owner-operator gigs. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: San Diego, CA (local routes, warehouse pickup)

(local routes, warehouse pickup) Type: Full-time (1099-style owner operator)

Pay: From $250/day (about $5 per package, depends on how much you deliver)

Deliver furniture around San Diego using your own high-roof cargo van (170 wheelbase preferred). You’ll load at a local warehouse, work with a team, and need to lift 50–80 lbs and bring your own dolly.

Employer: Conscious Water Company

Location: San Diego, CA 92121

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20–$28/hour + tips + possible bonuses

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid training, flexible schedule

Drive a company cargo van and carry 40 lb water bottles to homes and offices. This is a good fit if you like to stay active, have 8+ years of driving experience, and want room to grow in a small, fast-growing local business.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75–$25.00/hour

Benefits: PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, tuition help

Use a company vehicle to deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, and help in the store when needed. This role is solid if you want stable hours, benefits, and career growth with a big, established company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more details and similar roles on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.