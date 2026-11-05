🔬 San Diego Science & Research Jobs with Multiple Openings

San Diego’s science scene is buzzing right now, from biotech labs to federal research roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next step in the lab or in data-heavy research.

Employer: SPT Labtech

Location: San Diego, CA (home-based, heavy Southwest travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Customer-facing science role supporting high-end liquid handling systems. You’ll run demos, train users, optimize workflows for genomics/drug discovery, and travel up to ~75% while working from home when not on the road.

Employer: Selene Nanorobotics

Location: San Diego, CA (on-site lab)

Type: Internship (unpaid)

Salary: Unpaid; possible academic credit (university approval required)

Hands-on bench role helping test microrobotic tech for dental biofilm and root canal disinfection. Great for advanced undergrads/grad students with microbiology experience who want real biofilm and CFU assay practice.

Employer: Eurofins PSS

Location: San Diego, CA (on-site with client)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 8–5)

Salary: $25.00 – $26.75/hour

Support protein/antibody characterization using HPLC and other analytical tools for a major pharma client. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s in chemistry/biochem and some protein analytics or HPLC experience.

Employer: Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

Location: San Diego, CA (telework eligible)

Type: Full-time, permanent federal

Salary: $70,507 – $158,062 per year

Federal science role using cost models and quantitative analysis to support Navy programs. Ideal if you have an operations research or quantitative science background and can qualify for a Secret clearance.

Employer: Tesla

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,020 – $185,820 per year + cash & stock awards + benefits

Lead method development for Li-ion battery electrolytes, focusing on composition and impurities. You’ll work with GC, IC, NMR, and trace metal analysis alongside Tesla’s cell engineering and quality teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.