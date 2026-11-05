📣 San Diego Sales & Marketing Roles From $55K–$236K+ (Multiple Openings)

San Diego’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—from entry-level membership sales to six-figure tech and federal BD roles. Here are several solid options worth a look this week.

Employer: LUV Car Wash

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line sales role selling car wash memberships and educating customers on promos and products. You’ll be on your feet, working outdoors, and earning while building your sales skills with 401(k) match, health, vision, dental, sick time, and discounts.

Note: Multiple postings for this same role exist; this is one consolidated listing.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Location: San Diego, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $210,000–$236,000 base + benefits

Senior growth role in electronic warfare and/or radar markets, owning capture strategies, key defense accounts, and AOP targets. Requires 6+ years BD, radar/EW expertise, U.S. citizenship, and ability to obtain a security clearance; up to 30% travel and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Pythian

Location: San Diego, CA (Remote, South West territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$175,000 per year (remote)

Quota-carrying senior sales role selling data, cloud, and AI services to enterprise clients. You’ll hunt new logos, grow existing accounts, and co-sell with Google Cloud, AWS, Oracle, and others—ideal if you know managed services and production AI.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$100,000 base + commissions and bonuses

Lead a high-volume timeshare/vacation ownership sales site—owning sales targets, team coaching, and marketing support. Requires in-house timeshare sales management experience and a CA Real Estate License (or ability to obtain), plus strong leadership and financial acumen.

Employer: ServiceNow

Location: Southern California (San Diego area)

Type: Full-time

Salary (SoCal): $125,450–$186,600 base + equity & sales OTE

Own end-to-end sales cycles for ServiceNow’s data & analytics portfolio (Workflow Data Fabric, RaptorDB Pro, etc.) with existing accounts. Great fit if you have 5+ years D&A/AI-adjacent sales, can demo technical products, and know platforms like Snowflake, Databricks, or BI tools.

Employer: Intuit

Location: San Diego, CA (Services Lifecycle Marketing / ELM)

Type: Full-time

Salary (San Diego): $154,500–$209,000 base

Senior individual-contributor role leading the Workforce lifecycle marketing pod across email, in-product, and other owned channels. You’ll design and optimize onboarding, activation, engagement, and retention journeys, working closely with Product, Design, and Analytics.

Employer: LUV Car Wash

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another posting for the same Sales Advisor role at LUV Car Wash, focused on selling memberships and building customer relationships. Includes 401(k) match, health/vision/dental, sick time, discounts, and EAP, with lots of customer interaction and outdoor work.

Employer: Retractable Technologies Inc. (RTI)

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time (Field Sales)

Salary: $55,000–$75,000 + benefits

Territory field role selling advanced safety needle technology into healthcare, with substantial travel and direct contact with nurses and medical staff. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA, paid vacation, sick leave, 11 holidays, and thorough training.

Employer: Paychex

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Compensation (OTE): $70,000–$150,000 (base + commission)

Mid-market HCM sales role selling Paychex Flex® and HR services to businesses with 20–99 employees. You’ll prospect, run consultative meetings, and manage a fast sales cycle, with strong training, benefits, and clear paths to advance.

Note: Another Paychex Mid-Market posting has the same role and range; listed once here.

Employer: Keyfactor

Location: West Region (Remote from San Diego)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commensurate with experience)

Senior pre-sales/solutions engineering role supporting enterprise security and trust infrastructure deals. You’ll lead technical discussions, design architectures, mentor junior SEs, and travel 25–40%, with strong global benefits and “Second Fridays” off most months.

Employer: EY

Location: Anywhere in U.S. (Southern California range applies)

Type: Full-time

Salary (SoCal offices): $89,800–$152,600

Internal communications role supporting Americas Tax with newsletters, internal news, presentations, and metrics. Great fit if you have 4–6+ years communications experience, strong writing/editing skills, and comfort with tools like Power BI and Adobe Analytics.

Employer: Pulice

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$210,000 per year

High-level federal BD role for construction/government contracting, owning pursuit strategy, CRM pipeline, and relationships with DOD, NAVFAC, GSA, USACE and others. Requires 10+ years federal construction or gov contracting BD and deep FAR/procurement knowledge.

Employer: Pegasus Laboratories (PBI-Gordon Companies)

Location: West Region (based in San Diego area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + performance bonus (exact amount not listed)

Lead an animal health outside sales team across the West, managing distributor relationships, coaching reps, and driving regional growth. Includes employee ownership (ESOP ~18% of pay), 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, generous PTO, parental leave, fitness and tuition reimbursement, and pet insurance.

Employer: chance's coffee

Location: San Diego, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time / Other

Pay: $25.41–$30.60 per hour, ~20 hours/week

Great for outgoing people who love coffee and events. You’ll run in-person demos, event marketing, and social media support, sharing product info and collecting customer feedback. Includes 401(k) options and dental insurance.

Employer: Americol Exterior Services

Location: Point Loma / San Diego, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Contract / Flexible

Pay: 20–30% commission + hourly; listed potential $180–$800 per hour (commission-based, varies)

Flexible, high-commission role selling exterior services (window cleaning, pressure washing, painting, etc.) via in-person, phone, and email. No experience required; training and same-day start possible if you’re coachable, outgoing, and have reliable transportation.

Employer: LA Fitness

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $3,000–$6,000 per month (hourly and/or commission)

Gym-based sales role helping new members choose the right plan and promoting club services. Good entry point into sales with medical, vision, dental, employee discounts, and a free club membership, plus room to move up.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, focused application today can easily turn into an interview next week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.