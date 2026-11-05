🚔 San Diego public safety jobs with multiple patrol roles

San Diego is busy and growing, which means steady demand for security and loss prevention work. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: San Diego, CA (residential community)

(residential community) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour

Schedule highlights: Mon & Sun 4:00 PM–12:30 AM; Fri–Sat overnight

Mon & Sun 4:00 PM–12:30 AM; Fri–Sat overnight Drive patrols through a residential complex, respond to incidents, and support residents and guests with strong customer service. Good fit if you like evening/overnight shifts and being out on patrol in a company vehicle.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$19.00/hour (base pay range)

(base pay range) Environment: Busy retail store

Busy retail store Stand at entrances/exits, walk the sales floor, and help keep shoppers and staff safe while deterring theft. Great if you enjoy a fast-paced retail setting and lots of customer interaction.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: San Diego, CA (commercial real estate)

(commercial real estate) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.75/hour

Schedule: Thu–Sun 3:00 PM–11:30 PM (evenings)

Thu–Sun 3:00 PM–11:30 PM (evenings) Patrol office buildings and garages, write clear reports, and respond to alarms and access issues. Ideal if you have at least 6 months of security experience and like structured patrol work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: San Diego, CA (financial institution)

(financial institution) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Fri–Sun 3:00 PM–11:00 PM

Mon, Tue, Fri–Sun 3:00 PM–11:00 PM Patrol a financial site by vehicle and on foot, monitor access, and handle incidents calmly and professionally. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license who wants steady afternoon/evening hours.

Employer: Iron Wall Security

Location: Downtown San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75–$18.00/hour

Schedule: 12-hour shifts, 6 PM–6 AM

12-hour shifts, Requirements: Guard Card required

Guard Card required Provide private security downtown, act as a visible crime deterrent, and complete standard reports. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and other benefits if you want a long-term security career.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.32/hour

Schedule anchor: Mon 3:00 PM–11:00 PM, plus optional extra shifts

Mon 3:00 PM–11:00 PM, plus optional extra shifts Guard a pharmacy site with a fixed weekly shift and the option to pick up more hours through their app. Nice mix of steady income and flexibility if you’re building up to full-time.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: San Diego, CA (luxury retail)

(luxury retail) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.60/hour

Schedule: Sun 11:00 AM–7:00 PM; Mon 11:00 AM–8:00 PM

Sun 11:00 AM–7:00 PM; Mon 11:00 AM–8:00 PM Patrol a high-end retail space, watch entrances and stock areas, and help deter theft while keeping the store welcoming. Great side job if you like daytime retail hours and polished customer service.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: San Diego, CA (residential community)

(residential community) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.60/hour

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Fri–Sun 2:00 PM–10:00 PM

Mon, Tue, Fri–Sun 2:00 PM–10:00 PM Drive and walk patrols through a residential property, support residents, and document activity. Good match if you want steady afternoon/evening work and enjoy being out in the community.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: San Diego, CA (commercial real estate)

(commercial real estate) Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.39/hour

Schedule: Thu & Fri 6:00 AM–2:30 PM; Sun 2:00 PM–10:30 PM

Thu & Fri 6:00 AM–2:30 PM; Sun 2:00 PM–10:30 PM Cover multiple areas by vehicle and on foot, checking buildings, parking lots, and loading zones. Solid option if you like early shifts, driving, and variety in your patrol routes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for several similar roles around San Diego.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.