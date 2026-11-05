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San Diego
🚔 San Diego public safety jobs with multiple patrol roles
6 days ago
San Diego is busy and growing, which means steady demand for security and loss prevention work. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these roles are worth a look.
Security Officer – Full Time Unarmed Patrol Vehicle Driver
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: San Diego, CA (residential community)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00/hour
- Schedule highlights: Mon & Sun 4:00 PM–12:30 AM; Fri–Sat overnight
- Drive patrols through a residential complex, respond to incidents, and support residents and guests with strong customer service. Good fit if you like evening/overnight shifts and being out on patrol in a company vehicle.
Store Protection Specialist
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.50–$19.00/hour (base pay range)
- Environment: Busy retail store
- Stand at entrances/exits, walk the sales floor, and help keep shoppers and staff safe while deterring theft. Great if you enjoy a fast-paced retail setting and lots of customer interaction.
Security Officer – Patrol Documentation
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: San Diego, CA (commercial real estate)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.75/hour
- Schedule: Thu–Sun 3:00 PM–11:30 PM (evenings)
- Patrol office buildings and garages, write clear reports, and respond to alarms and access issues. Ideal if you have at least 6 months of security experience and like structured patrol work.
Security Officer – Full Time Unarmed Vehicle Patrol Driver
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: San Diego, CA (financial institution)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50/hour
- Schedule: Mon, Tue, Fri–Sun 3:00 PM–11:00 PM
- Patrol a financial site by vehicle and on foot, monitor access, and handle incidents calmly and professionally. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license who wants steady afternoon/evening hours.
Security Guard
- Employer: Iron Wall Security
- Location: Downtown San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.75–$18.00/hour
- Schedule: 12-hour shifts, 6 PM–6 AM
- Requirements: Guard Card required
- Provide private security downtown, act as a visible crime deterrent, and complete standard reports. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and other benefits if you want a long-term security career.
Security Officer – Enhanced Pharmacy Patrol (Part Time)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22.32/hour
- Schedule anchor: Mon 3:00 PM–11:00 PM, plus optional extra shifts
- Guard a pharmacy site with a fixed weekly shift and the option to pick up more hours through their app. Nice mix of steady income and flexibility if you’re building up to full-time.
Security Officer – Part Time Security Support (Luxury Retail)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: San Diego, CA (luxury retail)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.60/hour
- Schedule: Sun 11:00 AM–7:00 PM; Mon 11:00 AM–8:00 PM
- Patrol a high-end retail space, watch entrances and stock areas, and help deter theft while keeping the store welcoming. Great side job if you like daytime retail hours and polished customer service.
Security Officer – Patrol Driver Services
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: San Diego, CA (residential community)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.60/hour
- Schedule: Mon, Tue, Fri–Sun 2:00 PM–10:00 PM
- Drive and walk patrols through a residential property, support residents, and document activity. Good match if you want steady afternoon/evening work and enjoy being out in the community.
Security Officer – Mobile Patrol Driver (Part Time)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: San Diego, CA (commercial real estate)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22.39/hour
- Schedule: Thu & Fri 6:00 AM–2:30 PM; Sun 2:00 PM–10:30 PM
- Cover multiple areas by vehicle and on foot, checking buildings, parking lots, and loading zones. Solid option if you like early shifts, driving, and variety in your patrol routes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for several similar roles around San Diego.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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