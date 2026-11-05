🏘️ San Diego Planning & Development Jobs With Multiple Openings

San Diego’s planning and development scene is busy right now, with work tied to growth, infrastructure, and military projects. Here are several solid roles if you like shaping how places are built and used.

Employer: Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30–$45/hour

Field-based role supporting U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) projects. You’ll inspect daily construction work, track progress, flag safety issues, and make sure everything meets plans and codes. 3+ years of construction oversight, a valid driver’s license, and U.S. citizenship are required; fleet vehicle, gas card, and strong benefits are included.

Employer: RICK (RICK Engineering Company)

(RICK Engineering Company) Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior planning role at a long-standing multi-disciplinary planning and engineering firm. You’ll lead General Plans, Specific Plans, master plans, zoning work, and public engagement across California, plus mentor staff and help with business development. Needs a Master’s in Planning or related field, 10–12+ years’ experience, strong knowledge of California planning and zoning laws, and a good driving record.

Employer: HDR

Location: San Diego, CA (one of several possible office locations)

(one of several possible office locations) Type: Full-time

Salary (CA range): $88,200 – $126,000/year

Mid-level role focused on installation master planning for U.S. and allied military bases. You’ll collect and analyze data, help shape facility and infrastructure plans, write reports, and sometimes travel in the U.S. and abroad. Requires a Bachelor’s in planning, design, architecture, engineering, or similar, 4+ years related experience, U.S. citizenship, and ability to pass a federal background check.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.