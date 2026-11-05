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🏭 San Diego Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $30+/hr & $100K+ Roles
San Diego’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—from aerospace and defense to food and craft beer. Here are several solid openings if you like hands-on work and steady schedules.
Plating Operator - 1st Shift
Employer: TTM Technologies
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.)
Salary: $40,210 – $63,558/year
Work with PCB plating and chemical processes at a top global circuit board manufacturer. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can stand all shift, and want growth—there’s a 90‑day performance review with potential pay bump and strong benefits.
Tissue Processing Technician 1
Employer: Werfen
Location: San Diego, CA (Old Grove Rd)
Type: Temporary, 1st shift
Salary: $19 – $23/hour
Help make autoimmune diagnostic slides in a lab setting—lots of microscope work and fine hand skills. Great if you have 4–8 years of lab experience and want steady, seated work in medical manufacturing.
Band Saw Operator & Inspector
Employer: PTG
Location: San Diego, CA 92126
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
Salary: $30 – $33/hour
Run horizontal/vertical band saws cutting metal for aerospace/medical customers, plus inspection and warehouse support. Ideal if you’ve got 2+ years saw experience, can lift 50 lbs, and like small-business flexibility and strong benefits.
Supervisor, Quality Systems
Employer: PCI Pharma Services
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time, 1st shift (8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.)
Salary: $76,000 – $95,000/year + bonus eligible
Lead quality systems for GMP pharma manufacturing—deviations, CAPAs, change control, training, and audits. Great next step if you have 5–7+ years in QA/Quality Systems and want a leadership role in life sciences.
Production Assembler I
Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $35,700 – $48,300/year
Entry-level assembly role building mechanical/electronic units for defense products. Good for someone with a high school diploma, basic hands-on skills, and interest in stable, defense-related work with strong benefits.
Ceramic & Grinder Operator
Employer: Knowles Corporation / Knowles Precision Devices
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Salary: $18.50 – $19.50/hour
Run presses, grinders, furnaces, and test equipment to make high-precision ceramic components. Nice fit if you have some machine or grinding experience and like detailed inspection work in electronics manufacturing.
Manufacturing Manager
Employer: Rock West Composites
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $140,000/year
Oversee daily composite manufacturing for aerospace/defense, including schedules, staffing, and continuous improvement. Best for someone with 7+ years manufacturing experience (3+ in leadership) and familiarity with AS9100 and lean.
Deburrer
Employer: Knowles Corporation / Knowles Precision Devices
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Use microscopes and hand tools to remove burrs and excess material from tiny precision parts. Great if you have a steady hand, like quiet, focused work, and want to grow in precision manufacturing.
Brewer I (Morning Shift 5:00am–1:30pm)
Employer: AleSmith Brewing Company
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time, morning shift
Salary: $19 – $24/hour
Hands-on brewing and cellar work at a well-known local brewery—cleaning tanks, running brews, tracking quality. Perfect if you’re 21+, okay with early mornings, and want to break into professional craft brewing.
Warehouseman
Employer: Dela Laminating Solutions
Location: San Diego, CA 92154
Type: Full-time
Salary: From $20/hour
Operate forklifts and other equipment, pick orders, and handle shipping/receiving in a busy warehouse. Good for someone with distribution experience who can lift 50+ lbs and wants steady hours plus benefits.
General Utility (Meat Room 1st Shift)
Employer: Ajinomoto Foods North America
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time, overnight/early shift (12:30 a.m.–9:00 a.m., Mon–Fri + OT)
Salary: $17.75/hour + shift differential
Entry-level food production role inspecting, packing, and stacking frozen products in a cold plant environment. Great if you’re reliable, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to get into food manufacturing.
Master Machinist
Employer: Solar Turbines (Caterpillar)
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time, any shift
Salary: $27.30 – $48.15/hour
High-skill machining role running lathes, mills, grinders, and more on complex parts and tooling. Ideal if you have a journeyman card or 8+ years’ machining experience and want top-tier pay and benefits.
CNC Machinist III – 3rd Shift
Employer: Zenix Aerospace (Jet Products)
Location: San Diego, CA (Kearny Mesa)
Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11:30 p.m.–6:30 a.m., Mon–Fri)
Pay: Competitive + 25% shift differential (exact base not listed)
Set up and run CNC lathes, mills, and VTLs on aerospace rings and engine components. Great for experienced machinists (4+ years) who like night shift pay and working on high-spec aerospace parts.
Quality Assurance – QC Inspector (1st Shift)
Employer: Chromalloy Corporation
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 5:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.)
Salary: Range not listed (varies by experience)
Inspect aerospace components using precision tools, review documentation, and support quality on the shop floor. Good match if you have 1+ year in manufacturing/aviation inspection and want your work tied directly to flight safety.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—San Diego manufacturing roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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