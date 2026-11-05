🏭 San Diego Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $30+/hr & $100K+ Roles

San Diego’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—from aerospace and defense to food and craft beer. Here are several solid openings if you like hands-on work and steady schedules.

Employer: TTM Technologies

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.)

Salary: $40,210 – $63,558/year

Work with PCB plating and chemical processes at a top global circuit board manufacturer. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can stand all shift, and want growth—there’s a 90‑day performance review with potential pay bump and strong benefits.

Employer: Werfen

Location: San Diego, CA (Old Grove Rd)

Type: Temporary, 1st shift

Salary: $19 – $23/hour

Help make autoimmune diagnostic slides in a lab setting—lots of microscope work and fine hand skills. Great if you have 4–8 years of lab experience and want steady, seated work in medical manufacturing.

Employer: PTG

Location: San Diego, CA 92126

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Salary: $30 – $33/hour

Run horizontal/vertical band saws cutting metal for aerospace/medical customers, plus inspection and warehouse support. Ideal if you’ve got 2+ years saw experience, can lift 50 lbs, and like small-business flexibility and strong benefits.

Employer: PCI Pharma Services

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.)

Salary: $76,000 – $95,000/year + bonus eligible

Lead quality systems for GMP pharma manufacturing—deviations, CAPAs, change control, training, and audits. Great next step if you have 5–7+ years in QA/Quality Systems and want a leadership role in life sciences.

Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35,700 – $48,300/year

Entry-level assembly role building mechanical/electronic units for defense products. Good for someone with a high school diploma, basic hands-on skills, and interest in stable, defense-related work with strong benefits.

Employer: Knowles Corporation / Knowles Precision Devices

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $18.50 – $19.50/hour

Run presses, grinders, furnaces, and test equipment to make high-precision ceramic components. Nice fit if you have some machine or grinding experience and like detailed inspection work in electronics manufacturing.

Employer: Rock West Composites

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000/year

Oversee daily composite manufacturing for aerospace/defense, including schedules, staffing, and continuous improvement. Best for someone with 7+ years manufacturing experience (3+ in leadership) and familiarity with AS9100 and lean.

Employer: Knowles Corporation / Knowles Precision Devices

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Use microscopes and hand tools to remove burrs and excess material from tiny precision parts. Great if you have a steady hand, like quiet, focused work, and want to grow in precision manufacturing.

Employer: AleSmith Brewing Company

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, morning shift

Salary: $19 – $24/hour

Hands-on brewing and cellar work at a well-known local brewery—cleaning tanks, running brews, tracking quality. Perfect if you’re 21+, okay with early mornings, and want to break into professional craft brewing.

Employer: Dela Laminating Solutions

Location: San Diego, CA 92154

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $20/hour

Operate forklifts and other equipment, pick orders, and handle shipping/receiving in a busy warehouse. Good for someone with distribution experience who can lift 50+ lbs and wants steady hours plus benefits.

Employer: Ajinomoto Foods North America

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, overnight/early shift (12:30 a.m.–9:00 a.m., Mon–Fri + OT)

Salary: $17.75/hour + shift differential

Entry-level food production role inspecting, packing, and stacking frozen products in a cold plant environment. Great if you’re reliable, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to get into food manufacturing.

Employer: Solar Turbines (Caterpillar)

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, any shift

Salary: $27.30 – $48.15/hour

High-skill machining role running lathes, mills, grinders, and more on complex parts and tooling. Ideal if you have a journeyman card or 8+ years’ machining experience and want top-tier pay and benefits.

Employer: Zenix Aerospace (Jet Products)

Location: San Diego, CA (Kearny Mesa)

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11:30 p.m.–6:30 a.m., Mon–Fri)

Pay: Competitive + 25% shift differential (exact base not listed)

Set up and run CNC lathes, mills, and VTLs on aerospace rings and engine components. Great for experienced machinists (4+ years) who like night shift pay and working on high-spec aerospace parts.

Employer: Chromalloy Corporation

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 5:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m.)

Salary: Range not listed (varies by experience)

Inspect aerospace components using precision tools, review documentation, and support quality on the shop floor. Good match if you have 1+ year in manufacturing/aviation inspection and want your work tied directly to flight safety.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—San Diego manufacturing roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.