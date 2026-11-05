⚖️ San Diego Legal & Compliance Jobs With Multiple Openings

San Diego’s legal market is busy right now, especially for litigators, regulatory pros, and privacy leaders. Here are several standout roles across firms, in‑house teams, and legal support.

Employer: Insmed Incorporated

Location: Remote, based in San Diego, CA

Salary: $222,000–$303,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead global CMC regulatory strategy for gene therapy programs from early development through registration and lifecycle management. Fully remote with strong benefits, equity, and a big impact on rare disease patients.

Employer: Jobot (for an insurance defense firm)

Location: San Diego, CA – Remote or Hybrid

Salary: $170,000–$220,000/year

Type: Full-time

Defend habitability and insurance cases with 1850 billables, 100% remote option, and three bonus programs. Great fit if you have 5+ years in insurance defense and want serious flexibility plus unlimited PTO.

Employer: Jobot (for a labor & employment firm)

Location: San Diego, CA (Hybrid/Local)

Salary: $150,000–$170,000 base, $250K+ target with incentives

Type: Full-time

Defense-side labor & employment role with strong bonus structure, referral bonuses, and clear growth path. Ideal for attorneys with 5+ years L&E experience and an active CA bar.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Location: San Diego, CA – Primarily Remote

Salary: $30–$45/hour + OT & bonus

Type: Full-time

Insurance defense litigation paralegal role with no regular in-office requirement. Handle discovery, trial prep, medical records, and damages; enjoy a 37.5‑hour workweek, tech stipend, and solid 401(k) match.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Location: San Diego, CA – Hybrid

Salary: $33–$43/hour + OT

Type: Full-time

Support busy civil litigation and insurance defense teams with e‑filings, calendars, TOCs/TOAs, and trial prep. Great for legal assistants with 5+ years’ litigation experience who want a 37.5‑hour week and strong benefits.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Location: San Diego, CA – Remote/Hybrid/Onsite options

Salary: $115,000–$160,000/year + bonuses

Type: Full-time

Insurance defense associate role with 1–8 years’ litigation experience. Manage your own caseload, get trial training, flexible vacation, tech stipend, and a defined path to partnership.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a 60+ year firm)

Location: San Diego, CA – Hybrid or Fully Remote (DOE)

Salary: $120,000–$200,000+/year

Type: Full-time

Join a long‑established firm handling higher‑end insurance defense (premises, commercial auto, products, construction defect, public entity). 1900‑hour target with bonus for extra hours and strong flexibility on schedule.

Employer: Jobot (for a workers’ comp firm)

Location: San Diego, CA

Salary: $150,000–$220,000/year

Type: Full-time

Represent clients in California workers’ compensation cases from pleadings through hearings and trials. Best for attorneys with 3+ years CA workers’ comp experience looking for steady volume and long‑term growth.

Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie US LLP

Location: San Diego, CA

Salary: $82,180–$122,100/year (CA range)

Type: Full-time

Firm‑wide e‑filing specialist role handling electronic court filings across state and federal courts. Great if you have 4–5 years’ litigation/e‑filing experience and like being the go‑to expert on rules, deadlines, and tech.

Employer: CAMFT – CA Assoc. of Marriage & Family Therapists

Location: San Diego, CA – Hybrid

Salary: $72,777–$109,166/year

Type: Full-time (35‑hour week)

Advise therapists on legal/ethical issues, write for The Therapist, and present workshops statewide. Mission‑driven role with a 35‑hour workweek, travel ~15%, and focus on mental health/healthcare law.

Employer: Liebert Cassidy Whitmore

Location: San Diego, CA – Hybrid

Salary: Not listed (competitive + bonuses)

Type: Full-time

Employment litigation associate working with public agencies, schools, and nonprofits. Expect depositions, motion practice, and direct client contact, plus signing bonus, student loan contribution, and hybrid schedule.

Employer: Strategic Legal Practices, APC

Location: San Diego, CA – 100% Remote (CA bar)

Salary: $130,000–$170,000/year DOE + up to $20K billing bonus

Type: Full-time

High‑volume consumer lemon law practice focused on depositions statewide. Perfect if you love taking/defending depos and want remote work, strong benefits, and close collaboration with a trial team.

Employer: Qualcomm

Location: San Diego, CA – Onsite (5 days/week)

Salary: $141,300–$211,900/year

Type: Full-time, in‑house

In‑house counsel role supporting a range of tech businesses: commercial contracts, IP‑heavy deals, SaaS, M&A due diligence, and regulatory issues. Great fit for 2–5+ years’ tech transactions experience and strong drafting skills.

Employer: Trulioo

Location: San Diego, CA hub or Remote (North America)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Lead global privacy, data protection, and AI governance for a major digital identity platform. Act as DPO for Europe, own privacy strategy and operations, and partner closely with Product, Engineering, and GTM teams.

Employer: Morrison Foerster (MoFo)

Location: San Diego, CA

Salary: $260,000–$365,000/year (San Diego range)

Type: Full-time

High‑end environmental/toxic tort litigation role at a top firm. Work on CERCLA/RCRA, natural resources, Prop 65, and complex regulatory matters with strong training, wellness benefits, and pro bono support.

Employer: Binding Minds Inc.

Location: San Diego, CA – Hybrid (92130)

Salary: $75,000–$110,000/year

Type: Full-time

Senior legal support role managing calendars, billing, travel, filings, and practice projects for busy attorneys. Good match if you have 3+ years’ law‑firm support experience and like being the operational backbone.

Employer: MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc.

Location: San Diego, CA – Onsite/Hybrid (HQ)

Salary: $60,987–$100,628/year

Type: Full-time (Exempt)

Support in‑house Legal, Compliance, Licensure, and Privacy with research, drafting, tracking cases, and managing templates. Great entry‑to‑mid level role (BS/BA + 3+ years) if you want to grow inside a healthcare company.

Employer: Halozyme, Inc.

Location: San Diego, CA – Onsite Tue–Fri (Hybrid model)

Salary: Most likely $215,000–$230,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead global regulatory strategy (especially CMC) for biologics and combination products, working closely with partners and regulators worldwide. Senior role with people leadership, cross‑functional influence, and strong biotech benefits.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.