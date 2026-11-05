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⚖️ San Diego Legal & Compliance Jobs With Multiple Openings
San Diego’s legal market is busy right now, especially for litigators, regulatory pros, and privacy leaders. Here are several standout roles across firms, in‑house teams, and legal support.
Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs CMC – Gene Therapy
Employer: Insmed Incorporated
Location: Remote, based in San Diego, CA
Salary: $222,000–$303,000/year
Type: Full-time
Lead global CMC regulatory strategy for gene therapy programs from early development through registration and lifecycle management. Fully remote with strong benefits, equity, and a big impact on rare disease patients.
Habitability Attorney
Employer: Jobot (for an insurance defense firm)
Location: San Diego, CA – Remote or Hybrid
Salary: $170,000–$220,000/year
Type: Full-time
Defend habitability and insurance cases with 1850 billables, 100% remote option, and three bonus programs. Great fit if you have 5+ years in insurance defense and want serious flexibility plus unlimited PTO.
Labor & Employment Attorney
Employer: Jobot (for a labor & employment firm)
Location: San Diego, CA (Hybrid/Local)
Salary: $150,000–$170,000 base, $250K+ target with incentives
Type: Full-time
Defense-side labor & employment role with strong bonus structure, referral bonuses, and clear growth path. Ideal for attorneys with 5+ years L&E experience and an active CA bar.
Litigation Paralegal
Employer: Tyson & Mendes
Location: San Diego, CA – Primarily Remote
Salary: $30–$45/hour + OT & bonus
Type: Full-time
Insurance defense litigation paralegal role with no regular in-office requirement. Handle discovery, trial prep, medical records, and damages; enjoy a 37.5‑hour workweek, tech stipend, and solid 401(k) match.
Legal Assistant (Western Region – CA)
Employer: Tyson & Mendes
Location: San Diego, CA – Hybrid
Salary: $33–$43/hour + OT
Type: Full-time
Support busy civil litigation and insurance defense teams with e‑filings, calendars, TOCs/TOAs, and trial prep. Great for legal assistants with 5+ years’ litigation experience who want a 37.5‑hour week and strong benefits.
Associate Attorney (Remote)
Employer: Tyson & Mendes
Location: San Diego, CA – Remote/Hybrid/Onsite options
Salary: $115,000–$160,000/year + bonuses
Type: Full-time
Insurance defense associate role with 1–8 years’ litigation experience. Manage your own caseload, get trial training, flexible vacation, tech stipend, and a defined path to partnership.
Attorney – Insurance Defense
Employer: CyberCoders (for a 60+ year firm)
Location: San Diego, CA – Hybrid or Fully Remote (DOE)
Salary: $120,000–$200,000+/year
Type: Full-time
Join a long‑established firm handling higher‑end insurance defense (premises, commercial auto, products, construction defect, public entity). 1900‑hour target with bonus for extra hours and strong flexibility on schedule.
Workers’ Comp Attorney
Employer: Jobot (for a workers’ comp firm)
Location: San Diego, CA
Salary: $150,000–$220,000/year
Type: Full-time
Represent clients in California workers’ compensation cases from pleadings through hearings and trials. Best for attorneys with 3+ years CA workers’ comp experience looking for steady volume and long‑term growth.
Litigation e‑Filing Coordinator
Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie US LLP
Location: San Diego, CA
Salary: $82,180–$122,100/year (CA range)
Type: Full-time
Firm‑wide e‑filing specialist role handling electronic court filings across state and federal courts. Great if you have 4–5 years’ litigation/e‑filing experience and like being the go‑to expert on rules, deadlines, and tech.
Staff Attorney
Employer: CAMFT – CA Assoc. of Marriage & Family Therapists
Location: San Diego, CA – Hybrid
Salary: $72,777–$109,166/year
Type: Full-time (35‑hour week)
Advise therapists on legal/ethical issues, write for The Therapist, and present workshops statewide. Mission‑driven role with a 35‑hour workweek, travel ~15%, and focus on mental health/healthcare law.
Associate Attorney (Hybrid) – Employment
Employer: Liebert Cassidy Whitmore
Location: San Diego, CA – Hybrid
Salary: Not listed (competitive + bonuses)
Type: Full-time
Employment litigation associate working with public agencies, schools, and nonprofits. Expect depositions, motion practice, and direct client contact, plus signing bonus, student loan contribution, and hybrid schedule.
Deposition Attorney – Lemon Law
Employer: Strategic Legal Practices, APC
Location: San Diego, CA – 100% Remote (CA bar)
Salary: $130,000–$170,000/year DOE + up to $20K billing bonus
Type: Full-time
High‑volume consumer lemon law practice focused on depositions statewide. Perfect if you love taking/defending depos and want remote work, strong benefits, and close collaboration with a trial team.
Associate Attorney, Senior
Employer: Qualcomm
Location: San Diego, CA – Onsite (5 days/week)
Salary: $141,300–$211,900/year
Type: Full-time, in‑house
In‑house counsel role supporting a range of tech businesses: commercial contracts, IP‑heavy deals, SaaS, M&A due diligence, and regulatory issues. Great fit for 2–5+ years’ tech transactions experience and strong drafting skills.
Senior Director, Global Privacy & Data Protection
Employer: Trulioo
Location: San Diego, CA hub or Remote (North America)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, senior leadership
Lead global privacy, data protection, and AI governance for a major digital identity platform. Act as DPO for Europe, own privacy strategy and operations, and partner closely with Product, Engineering, and GTM teams.
Environmental Litigation Associate
Employer: Morrison Foerster (MoFo)
Location: San Diego, CA
Salary: $260,000–$365,000/year (San Diego range)
Type: Full-time
High‑end environmental/toxic tort litigation role at a top firm. Work on CERCLA/RCRA, natural resources, Prop 65, and complex regulatory matters with strong training, wellness benefits, and pro bono support.
Legal Practice Coordinator (Legal Assistant)
Employer: Binding Minds Inc.
Location: San Diego, CA – Hybrid (92130)
Salary: $75,000–$110,000/year
Type: Full-time
Senior legal support role managing calendars, billing, travel, filings, and practice projects for busy attorneys. Good match if you have 3+ years’ law‑firm support experience and like being the operational backbone.
Legal Analyst
Employer: MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc.
Location: San Diego, CA – Onsite/Hybrid (HQ)
Salary: $60,987–$100,628/year
Type: Full-time (Exempt)
Support in‑house Legal, Compliance, Licensure, and Privacy with research, drafting, tracking cases, and managing templates. Great entry‑to‑mid level role (BS/BA + 3+ years) if you want to grow inside a healthcare company.
Director, Regulatory Affairs
Employer: Halozyme, Inc.
Location: San Diego, CA – Onsite Tue–Fri (Hybrid model)
Salary: Most likely $215,000–$230,000/year
Type: Full-time
Lead global regulatory strategy (especially CMC) for biologics and combination products, working closely with partners and regulators worldwide. Senior role with people leadership, cross‑functional influence, and strong biotech benefits.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while it’s still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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