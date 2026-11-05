👔 San Diego Exec & Management Roles with Multiple $150K+ Openings

San Diego’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially if you’ve got tech, healthcare, or public sector experience. Here are several high‑impact roles where you can lead big teams, big budgets, or big transformations.

Employer: Intuit

Intuit Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $169,500 – $229,500 base (San Diego)

Lead large, AI‑driven TurboTax programs end‑to‑end—roadmaps, delivery, and cross‑team governance. Great fit if you’ve got 8+ years running complex software programs and want big scope plus bonus and equity potential.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, consulting

Full-time, consulting Salary: $155,600 – $306,800

Own strategy and transformation workstreams for Fortune‑level clients across tech, M&A, and operating models. Ideal for someone with 6+ years in strategy/consulting who likes C‑suite exposure and travel.

Employer: Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Location: San Diego, CA or Remote in CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,500 – $296,000 + ~35% bonus + equity eligible

Lead an automation‑ and AI‑enabled biometrics standards team for late‑stage clinical trials. Great for senior leaders with deep CDISC/CDASH, SAS/R, and pharma/biotech experience.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $94,200 – $176,300 (level dependent)

Run project management for a major aerospace supply chain program with a 9/80 schedule and strong benefits. Best for PMs with supply chain, cost, or business management experience and SAP/MRP skills.

Employer: Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. Location: San Diego, CA (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,100 – $195,500

Manage cross‑functional software projects in a regulated medical device environment. Good match if you have 2–5+ years in software project management and like tight collaboration with engineering, quality, and regulatory.

Employer: Firestorm

Firestorm Location: San Diego, CA (onsite, relocation available)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $170,000 + equity & strong benefits

Own the roadmap and requirements for a modular fixed‑wing UAS used for ISR and one‑way attack missions. Perfect for hardware product leaders with defense/aerospace experience and comfort at test ranges and with operators.

Employer: Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. Location: San Diego, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $126,000 – $210,000

Shape division strategy, build market models, and prep materials for MBRs and the Board. Tailored for ex‑top‑tier consultants who enjoy analytics and executive‑level storytelling.

Employer: Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation)

Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation) Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid/onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $175,500 – $263,300

Lead global HR tech programs and act as hands‑on Scrum Master for People Technology Services. Great for seasoned Agile TPMs who love Jira, metrics, and executive‑facing delivery.

Employer: Intuit

Intuit Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $154,500 – $208,500 (San Diego)

Partner with Consumer Group leaders on strategy, operating rhythm, and performance. Strong fit for ex‑consultants or BizOps leaders who like high‑visibility, cross‑company impact.

Employer: MedImpact Healthcare Systems

MedImpact Healthcare Systems Location: San Diego, CA (onsite or approved remote)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $156,148 – $281,067

Own or support change strategy for big healthcare and tech programs—readiness, comms, training, and go‑live support. Ideal for senior change pros with 10+ years’ SME experience and healthcare/PBM background.

Employer: MedImpact Healthcare Systems

MedImpact Healthcare Systems Location: San Diego, CA (onsite or approved remote)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,380 – $287,451

Build and run the enterprise change management framework and COE, including methods, dashboards, and governance. Great for leaders who’ve stood up change offices in regulated healthcare.

Employer: PracticeTek

PracticeTek Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $140,000

Own the 0–90 day onboarding journey across multiple SaaS healthcare brands, with a big focus on AI and automation. Best for SaaS onboarding leaders who love building standardized yet flexible playbooks.

Employer: PracticeTek

PracticeTek Location: San Diego, CA (likely hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $165,000 – $175,000 + bonus

Serve as strategic operating partner to the CEO—run ELT cadences, OKRs, board prep, and cross‑functional initiatives. Great for ex‑consulting/IB/PE or strategy leaders who enjoy high‑trust, high‑impact work.

Employer: SIXT

SIXT Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: At least $78,021 + up to $39,375 annual bonus + company car

Lead multiple rental branches, own P&L, and grow sales while managing a large frontline team. Good for service‑driven sales leaders who want clear bonus upside and a company car.

Employer: Trulioo

Trulioo Location: San Diego, CA hub or remote (for the right candidate)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Act as right hand to the CEO of a global digital identity leader—run OKRs, exec rhythm, board prep, and AI‑driven efficiency projects. Ideal for tech/SaaS operators or ex‑consultants with strong AI fluency.

Employer: Scientific Research Corporation

Scientific Research Corporation Location: San Diego, CA (on-site with Navy customer)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $96,600 – $160,850

Oversee engineers and analysts on a Naval Information Warfare Center program. Great for cleared PMs (Top Secret/SCI required) with 10+ years managing software projects and strong Jira/Confluence chops.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, consulting

Full-time, consulting Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Help clients build and ship customer‑centric digital products across web and mobile. Best for product managers who enjoy consulting, cross‑functional leadership, and travel.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, consulting

Full-time, consulting Salary: $91,100 – $179,500

Support large tech‑enabled transformations with structured PMO work—plans, risks, and stakeholder coordination. Good entry point for early‑career PMs who want big‑name clients and growth.

Employer: County of San Diego

County of San Diego Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, Executive Management (Unclassified)

Full-time, Executive Management (Unclassified) Salary: Not listed

Executive role leading operations for Self Sufficiency Services, supporting vulnerable residents county‑wide. Great for public‑sector leaders who want policy impact and large‑scale program oversight.

Employer: County of San Diego

County of San Diego Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, Executive Management (Unclassified)

Full-time, Executive Management (Unclassified) Salary: Not listed

Lead the Project Management Division for General Services, overseeing major county capital and facilities projects. Strong fit for senior construction/PM leaders who like civic impact.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader. Polish your resume this week and throw your hat in the ring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.