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👔 San Diego Exec & Management Roles with Multiple $150K+ Openings
San Diego’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially if you’ve got tech, healthcare, or public sector experience. Here are several high‑impact roles where you can lead big teams, big budgets, or big transformations.
Staff Technical Program Manager – Consumer Group
- Employer: Intuit
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $169,500 – $229,500 base (San Diego)
Lead large, AI‑driven TurboTax programs end‑to‑end—roadmaps, delivery, and cross‑team governance. Great fit if you’ve got 8+ years running complex software programs and want big scope plus bonus and equity potential.
Technology Strategy Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Salary: $155,600 – $306,800
Own strategy and transformation workstreams for Fortune‑level clients across tech, M&A, and operating models. Ideal for someone with 6+ years in strategy/consulting who likes C‑suite exposure and travel.
Director, Standards & Integrations
- Employer: Neurocrine Biosciences
- Location: San Diego, CA or Remote in CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,500 – $296,000 + ~35% bonus + equity eligible
Lead an automation‑ and AI‑enabled biometrics standards team for late‑stage clinical trials. Great for senior leaders with deep CDISC/CDASH, SAS/R, and pharma/biotech experience.
Principal / Sr Principal Project Management – Triton Global Supply Chain
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $94,200 – $176,300 (level dependent)
Run project management for a major aerospace supply chain program with a 9/80 schedule and strong benefits. Best for PMs with supply chain, cost, or business management experience and SAP/MRP skills.
Program Manager, Software Projects
- Employer: Hologic, Inc.
- Location: San Diego, CA (onsite, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,100 – $195,500
Manage cross‑functional software projects in a regulated medical device environment. Good match if you have 2–5+ years in software project management and like tight collaboration with engineering, quality, and regulatory.
Senior Product Manager, UAS Development – Tempest
- Employer: Firestorm
- Location: San Diego, CA (onsite, relocation available)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $170,000 + equity & strong benefits
Own the roadmap and requirements for a modular fixed‑wing UAS used for ISR and one‑way attack missions. Perfect for hardware product leaders with defense/aerospace experience and comfort at test ranges and with operators.
Associate Principal, Strategy – Diagnostic Solutions
- Employer: Hologic, Inc.
- Location: San Diego, CA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $126,000 – $210,000
Shape division strategy, build market models, and prep materials for MBRs and the Board. Tailored for ex‑top‑tier consultants who enjoy analytics and executive‑level storytelling.
Senior Technical Project Manager – People Technology
- Employer: Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation)
- Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid/onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $175,500 – $263,300
Lead global HR tech programs and act as hands‑on Scrum Master for People Technology Services. Great for seasoned Agile TPMs who love Jira, metrics, and executive‑facing delivery.
CG Staff Business Operations Manager
- Employer: Intuit
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $154,500 – $208,500 (San Diego)
Partner with Consumer Group leaders on strategy, operating rhythm, and performance. Strong fit for ex‑consultants or BizOps leaders who like high‑visibility, cross‑company impact.
Change Management Specialist
- Employer: MedImpact Healthcare Systems
- Location: San Diego, CA (onsite or approved remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $156,148 – $281,067
Own or support change strategy for big healthcare and tech programs—readiness, comms, training, and go‑live support. Ideal for senior change pros with 10+ years’ SME experience and healthcare/PBM background.
Director, Change Management Strategy
- Employer: MedImpact Healthcare Systems
- Location: San Diego, CA (onsite or approved remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,380 – $287,451
Build and run the enterprise change management framework and COE, including methods, dashboards, and governance. Great for leaders who’ve stood up change offices in regulated healthcare.
Director, Customer Onboarding
- Employer: PracticeTek
- Location: San Diego, CA (hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $140,000
Own the 0–90 day onboarding journey across multiple SaaS healthcare brands, with a big focus on AI and automation. Best for SaaS onboarding leaders who love building standardized yet flexible playbooks.
Chief of Staff
- Employer: PracticeTek
- Location: San Diego, CA (likely hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $165,000 – $175,000 + bonus
Serve as strategic operating partner to the CEO—run ELT cadences, OKRs, board prep, and cross‑functional initiatives. Great for ex‑consulting/IB/PE or strategy leaders who enjoy high‑trust, high‑impact work.
Senior Branch Manager (InterContinental)
- Employer: SIXT
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: At least $78,021 + up to $39,375 annual bonus + company car
Lead multiple rental branches, own P&L, and grow sales while managing a large frontline team. Good for service‑driven sales leaders who want clear bonus upside and a company car.
Chief of Staff
- Employer: Trulioo
- Location: San Diego, CA hub or remote (for the right candidate)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Act as right hand to the CEO of a global digital identity leader—run OKRs, exec rhythm, board prep, and AI‑driven efficiency projects. Ideal for tech/SaaS operators or ex‑consultants with strong AI fluency.
Engineering Program Manager – NIWC Pacific
- Employer: Scientific Research Corporation
- Location: San Diego, CA (on-site with Navy customer)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $96,600 – $160,850
Oversee engineers and analysts on a Naval Information Warfare Center program. Great for cleared PMs (Top Secret/SCI required) with 10+ years managing software projects and strong Jira/Confluence chops.
Product Senior Consultant, Transformation
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300
Help clients build and ship customer‑centric digital products across web and mobile. Best for product managers who enjoy consulting, cross‑functional leadership, and travel.
Consultant, Program and Project Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Salary: $91,100 – $179,500
Support large tech‑enabled transformations with structured PMO work—plans, risks, and stakeholder coordination. Good entry point for early‑career PMs who want big‑name clients and growth.
Deputy Director, Departmental Operations – Self Sufficiency Services
- Employer: County of San Diego
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time, Executive Management (Unclassified)
- Salary: Not listed
Executive role leading operations for Self Sufficiency Services, supporting vulnerable residents county‑wide. Great for public‑sector leaders who want policy impact and large‑scale program oversight.
Deputy Director, General Services – Project Management Division
- Employer: County of San Diego
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time, Executive Management (Unclassified)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the Project Management Division for General Services, overseeing major county capital and facilities projects. Strong fit for senior construction/PM leaders who like civic impact.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader. Polish your resume this week and throw your hat in the ring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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