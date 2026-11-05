🛒 San Diego Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

San Diego’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from bookstores to call centers. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of San Diego County

Goodwill Industries of San Diego County Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour

Help donors drop off items, keep the site clean and organized, and support Goodwill’s mission of job training and keeping goods out of landfills.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour

Frontline role taking orders, helping customers, and keeping the store upbeat and fast-paced, with flexible shifts and room to move into management.

Employer: Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work all over the store—cashiering, stocking, bagging, and making fun signage—while creating a friendly, energetic shopping experience.

Employer: BAMN Industries

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $800–$1,400 per week

Face-to-face role helping customers understand products and services, with entry-level training and a focus on building communication and sales skills.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$18.50/hour

Early shift role unloading, stocking, and keeping the store clean while helping customers when needed—good if you like being done early in the day.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.25–$22.80/hour

Step-up leadership role overseeing a section of the store, opening/closing, coaching associates, and keeping the floor safe, organized, and customer-friendly.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75–$18.25/hour

Hands-on stockroom and sales floor work—unloading, stocking, cleaning, and helping customers in a fast-moving off-price retail setting.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75–$18.25/hour

Similar early-morning role at another Ross location, ideal if you like physical work, staying active, and having the rest of the day free.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75–$18.25/hour

Front-of-store position greeting customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store neat while supporting Ross’s “treasure hunt” shopping vibe.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75–$18.25/hour

Another Ross retail floor role with lots of customer interaction, merchandising, and cleaning—good if you like staying busy and on your feet.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75–$18.25/hour

Help with everything from greeting shoppers to handling cash and keeping displays stocked and organized.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$18.50/hour

Customer-facing role focused on service, cleanliness, and merchandise presentation, with lots of walking, lifting, and teamwork.

Employer: VF Corporation (Timberland)

VF Corporation (Timberland) Location: San Diego, CA – Las Americas

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.25–$28.80/hour + incentive potential

Lead a small team in a busy outlet store—coaching associates, driving sales, keeping visuals sharp, and supporting inventory and daily operations.

Employer: Werfen

Location: San Diego, CA (Old Grove Rd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$26.00/hour

Office-based role handling phone, fax, and email orders for a medical diagnostics company, with benefits and a focus on detailed order processing and problem-solving.

Employer: PostalAnnex 20

PostalAnnex 20 Location: La Jolla, CA

Type: Part-time (with full-time option)

Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour

Help customers with shipping, mailboxes, and office services; notary license is a big plus and can boost your pay, with the owner covering notary costs.

Employer: Massage Envy – Mira Mesa (franchised location)

Massage Envy – Mira Mesa (franchised location) Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Other (front desk/sales role)

Other (front desk/sales role) Pay: Not listed

Mix of customer service and sales—greeting guests, booking services, answering phones, and promoting memberships and retail products in a wellness setting.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Back-of-house role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and preparing online orders, with an employee discount and benefits options.

Employer: AVAD Investments Inc. (ARCO AM/PM)

AVAD Investments Inc. (ARCO AM/PM) Location: San Diego, CA 92105

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $18.50–$19.50/hour

Run the register, stock, check IDs, and keep the convenience store clean—great if you’re reliable, 21+, and like a steady, people-focused job.

Employer: Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Temporary

Pay: Not listed

Seasonal bookseller role helping customers find titles, running the register, shelving new arrivals, and keeping the store tidy—perfect if you love books.

Employer: Ronin Staffing (for a healthcare client)

Ronin Staffing (for a healthcare client) Location: San Diego, CA 92173 (San Ysidro area)

Type: Full-time, 6-month contract

Full-time, 6-month contract Pay: $25.99–$32.94/hour

High-volume medical call center role (60–80 calls/day) scheduling appointments and helping patients navigate services; must be bilingual (English + Spanish/Arabic/Vietnamese).

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.