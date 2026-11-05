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San Diego
🛒 San Diego Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
6 days ago
San Diego’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from bookstores to call centers. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.
Donation Center Attendant I
- Employer: Goodwill Industries of San Diego County
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hour
Help donors drop off items, keep the site clean and organized, and support Goodwill’s mission of job training and keeping goods out of landfills.
Customer Service Rep (07702) – 3520 Ashford St
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20/hour
Frontline role taking orders, helping customers, and keeping the store upbeat and fast-paced, with flexible shifts and room to move into management.
Crew
- Employer: Trader Joe’s
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work all over the store—cashiering, stocking, bagging, and making fun signage—while creating a friendly, energetic shopping experience.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: BAMN Industries
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $800–$1,400 per week
Face-to-face role helping customers understand products and services, with entry-level training and a focus on building communication and sales skills.
Early Morning Stock Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$18.50/hour
Early shift role unloading, stocking, and keeping the store clean while helping customers when needed—good if you like being done early in the day.
Area Supervisor
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.25–$22.80/hour
Step-up leadership role overseeing a section of the store, opening/closing, coaching associates, and keeping the floor safe, organized, and customer-friendly.
Early Morning Stock Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.75–$18.25/hour
Hands-on stockroom and sales floor work—unloading, stocking, cleaning, and helping customers in a fast-moving off-price retail setting.
Early Morning Stock Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.75–$18.25/hour
Similar early-morning role at another Ross location, ideal if you like physical work, staying active, and having the rest of the day free.
Retail Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.75–$18.25/hour
Front-of-store position greeting customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store neat while supporting Ross’s “treasure hunt” shopping vibe.
Retail Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.75–$18.25/hour
Another Ross retail floor role with lots of customer interaction, merchandising, and cleaning—good if you like staying busy and on your feet.
Retail Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.75–$18.25/hour
Help with everything from greeting shoppers to handling cash and keeping displays stocked and organized.
Retail Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$18.50/hour
Customer-facing role focused on service, cleanliness, and merchandise presentation, with lots of walking, lifting, and teamwork.
Timberland: Supervisor – Las Americas
- Employer: VF Corporation (Timberland)
- Location: San Diego, CA – Las Americas
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.25–$28.80/hour + incentive potential
Lead a small team in a busy outlet store—coaching associates, driving sales, keeping visuals sharp, and supporting inventory and daily operations.
Customer Service Coordinator I
- Employer: Werfen
- Location: San Diego, CA (Old Grove Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$26.00/hour
Office-based role handling phone, fax, and email orders for a medical diagnostics company, with benefits and a focus on detailed order processing and problem-solving.
Customer Service & Shipping Associate
- Employer: PostalAnnex 20
- Location: La Jolla, CA
- Type: Part-time (with full-time option)
- Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour
Help customers with shipping, mailboxes, and office services; notary license is a big plus and can boost your pay, with the owner covering notary costs.
Front Desk Sales Associate
- Employer: Massage Envy – Mira Mesa (franchised location)
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Other (front desk/sales role)
- Pay: Not listed
Mix of customer service and sales—greeting guests, booking services, answering phones, and promoting memberships and retail products in a wellness setting.
Retail Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Back-of-house role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and preparing online orders, with an employee discount and benefits options.
Cashier / Store Associate
- Employer: AVAD Investments Inc. (ARCO AM/PM)
- Location: San Diego, CA 92105
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $18.50–$19.50/hour
Run the register, stock, check IDs, and keep the convenience store clean—great if you’re reliable, 21+, and like a steady, people-focused job.
Bookseller – Temporary
- Employer: Barnes & Noble
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Temporary
- Pay: Not listed
Seasonal bookseller role helping customers find titles, running the register, shelving new arrivals, and keeping the store tidy—perfect if you love books.
Call Center Representative (Call Processing Representative)
- Employer: Ronin Staffing (for a healthcare client)
- Location: San Diego, CA 92173 (San Ysidro area)
- Type: Full-time, 6-month contract
- Pay: $25.99–$32.94/hour
High-volume medical call center role (60–80 calls/day) scheduling appointments and helping patients navigate services; must be bilingual (English + Spanish/Arabic/Vietnamese).
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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