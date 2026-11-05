undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Diego
🚧 San Diego Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Roles Up to $175K
6 days ago
San Diego’s trades scene is busy right now, from shipyards to high‑end healthcare builds. If you like working with your hands (or running the whole job), there’s a solid mix of field and shop roles open.
Industrial Painter Assistant – Solar Turbines
- Employer: Solar Turbines (Caterpillar Inc.)
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$23.34/hr + annual bonus plan
- Work with blasting, tumbling, and chemical processing to prep metal parts before coating. Good fit if you’re okay with any shift and want strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO).
Overhead Door Lead Technician – Commercial Doors & Gates
- Employer: Pave Talent (for a local contractor)
- Location: San Diego, CA (jobs across SD County, some Orange County)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $41–$49/hr + signing bonus
- Lead a small crew installing and servicing rolling steel doors, fire doors, automatic doors, and vehicle gates. Comes with a company truck, fuel and maintenance covered, plus medical, dental, vision, retirement with match, and tool/boot allowances.
Waysman 4 (Repair) – Shipyard Scaffolding & Cleanup
- Employer: General Dynamics NASSCO
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $28.33–$29.68/hr
- Build and tear down scaffolds and safety rails, clean tanks, and support ship launch and sea trials. Hands‑on role with heavy lifting, heights, and confined spaces, plus union‑style benefits like medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, and onsite health services.
Abrasive Blaster 4 (Repair) – Surface Prep
- Employer: General Dynamics NASSCO
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $36.25–$37.60/hr
- Blast ship surfaces at high pressure to remove rust and coatings in yards, pits, and onboard. Best for folks with 1–2 years blasting experience or SSPC C-7, comfortable with PPE, respirators, heights, and noisy, dusty environments.
Painter – Facilities & Equipment
- Employer: Solar Turbines (Caterpillar Inc.)
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00–$33.41/hr
- Prep and paint buildings, plant equipment, tools, and assemblies using brush, roller, and spray. Great if you have 2+ years painting experience and want big‑company perks: medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), bonuses, tuition help, and more.
Auto Body Technician
- Employer: Classic Collision
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$26/hr DOE
- Tear down, repair, weld, and reassemble collision‑damaged vehicles, aiming for high flag hours. Weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays, and ongoing training for techs with 2–3 years’ experience.
Superintendent – Healthcare & Life Sciences Projects
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a contractor)
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $120,000–$175,000/yr DOE
- Run field operations on clinics, labs, and pharma builds, with a big focus on safety, cleanrooms, and Procore. Ideal if you’re an experienced superintendent with OSHA 30, strong scheduling and subcontractor management skills, and want robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 5% match, paid holidays and PTO).
Técnico de Campo – Impermeabilización y Selladores
- Employer: Mark Beamish Waterproofing
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Likely full-time field role
- Support the foreman on waterproofing, caulking, concrete, grinding, coatings, sealers, and painting. Spanish‑language posting; good for someone with 1+ year construction experience, strong work ethic, and comfort with heavy manual labor, respirators, and outdoor conditions.
Estimator – Buildings
- Employer: PCL Construction Services, Inc.
- Location: San Diego, CA or Glendale, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $110,000–$140,000/yr (est.)
- Lead small to mid‑size bids or parts of large ones, doing full quantity takeoffs, risk reviews, and bid‑day work. Great if you have ~4 years estimating experience, some field time, and want employee ownership, bonuses, strong benefits, and career growth.
Auto General Service Technician
- Employer: Pep Boys
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Pay: $17.75–$19.80/hr
- Entry‑level shop role doing oil changes, tires, batteries, and basic inspections while you learn brakes, alignments, and more. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holiday pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple levels and are growing fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.