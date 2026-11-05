🚧 San Diego Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Roles Up to $175K

San Diego’s trades scene is busy right now, from shipyards to high‑end healthcare builds. If you like working with your hands (or running the whole job), there’s a solid mix of field and shop roles open.

Employer: Solar Turbines (Caterpillar Inc.)

Solar Turbines (Caterpillar Inc.) Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$23.34/hr + annual bonus plan

+ annual bonus plan Work with blasting, tumbling, and chemical processing to prep metal parts before coating. Good fit if you’re okay with any shift and want strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO).

Employer: Pave Talent (for a local contractor)

Pave Talent (for a local contractor) Location: San Diego, CA (jobs across SD County, some Orange County)

(jobs across SD County, some Orange County) Type: Full-time

Pay: $41–$49/hr + signing bonus

+ signing bonus Lead a small crew installing and servicing rolling steel doors, fire doors, automatic doors, and vehicle gates. Comes with a company truck, fuel and maintenance covered, plus medical, dental, vision, retirement with match, and tool/boot allowances.

Employer: General Dynamics NASSCO

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $28.33–$29.68/hr

Build and tear down scaffolds and safety rails, clean tanks, and support ship launch and sea trials. Hands‑on role with heavy lifting, heights, and confined spaces, plus union‑style benefits like medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, and onsite health services.

Employer: General Dynamics NASSCO

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $36.25–$37.60/hr

Blast ship surfaces at high pressure to remove rust and coatings in yards, pits, and onboard. Best for folks with 1–2 years blasting experience or SSPC C-7, comfortable with PPE, respirators, heights, and noisy, dusty environments.

Employer: Solar Turbines (Caterpillar Inc.)

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$33.41/hr

Prep and paint buildings, plant equipment, tools, and assemblies using brush, roller, and spray. Great if you have 2+ years painting experience and want big‑company perks: medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), bonuses, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Classic Collision

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$26/hr DOE

Tear down, repair, weld, and reassemble collision‑damaged vehicles, aiming for high flag hours. Weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays, and ongoing training for techs with 2–3 years’ experience.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a contractor)

(recruiting for a contractor) Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $120,000–$175,000/yr DOE

Run field operations on clinics, labs, and pharma builds, with a big focus on safety, cleanrooms, and Procore. Ideal if you’re an experienced superintendent with OSHA 30, strong scheduling and subcontractor management skills, and want robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 5% match, paid holidays and PTO).

Employer: Mark Beamish Waterproofing

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Likely full-time field role

Likely Support the foreman on waterproofing, caulking, concrete, grinding, coatings, sealers, and painting. Spanish‑language posting; good for someone with 1+ year construction experience, strong work ethic, and comfort with heavy manual labor, respirators, and outdoor conditions.

Employer: PCL Construction Services, Inc.

Location: San Diego, CA or Glendale, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $110,000–$140,000/yr (est.)

(est.) Lead small to mid‑size bids or parts of large ones, doing full quantity takeoffs, risk reviews, and bid‑day work. Great if you have ~4 years estimating experience, some field time, and want employee ownership, bonuses, strong benefits, and career growth.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time or part-time

Pay: $17.75–$19.80/hr

Entry‑level shop role doing oil changes, tires, batteries, and basic inspections while you learn brakes, alignments, and more. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holiday pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple levels and are growing fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.