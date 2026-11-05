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🏗️ San Diego Architecture & Engineering Jobs With Multiple $150K+ Roles
San Diego’s engineering scene is hot right now—defense, space, chips, and clean energy are all hiring. If you’re technical and want impact (and strong pay), this week’s roles are worth a look.
GPU Design Integration Engineer
Employer: Qualcomm
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $203,700 – $305,500
Lead architecture, RTL, and integration for next‑gen mobile GPUs. Ideal if you have deep ASIC/SoC experience, strong SystemVerilog RTL skills, and want to own complex IP integration on a high‑impact graphics team.
Plumbing Designer
Employer: LPA, Inc.
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $68,000 – $99,000
Work on sustainable, high‑performance buildings (labs, healthcare, education) as part of an integrated MEP+L team. Great fit if you have 3+ years plumbing design and want strong mentorship, licensure support, and growth.
Senior Mechanical Engineer
Employer: DLR Group
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time, hybrid (4 days in office)
Salary: $110,000 – $160,000
Lead mechanical/HVAC, plumbing, and fire protection design for higher ed, healthcare, civic, and cultural projects. PE required; you’ll manage teams, own Revit‑based design, and enjoy ESOP ownership and strong benefits.
2027 Associate Mission Assurance Engineer
Employer: Northrop Grumman
Location: San Diego, CA (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time, early career
Salary: $76,200 – $114,400
Entry‑level mission assurance role for upcoming grads in Aero/Mech/EE or related STEM. You’ll support root‑cause analysis, testing, and quality on major aerospace programs; Secret clearance required.
Validation Engineer (Sr.)
Employer: Syner‑G via BioSpace
Location: San Diego, CA (or remote‑friendly)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000 – $125,000
Senior validation lead for GMP biotech/pharma systems—equipment, facilities, CSV, and process validation. Best for 7–11 years’ experience in regulated environments and comfort owning protocols, audits, and mentoring.
2027 Associate Electrical Engineer – San Diego CA
Employer: Northrop Grumman
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time (listed as Associate level)
Salary: $76,200 – $114,400
Entry‑level electrical design role in the Navigation Intelligence & Connectivity division. Great for new EE grads interested in RF/comms hardware, defense work, and eventually obtaining a Secret clearance.
Design Verification Engineer – Accelerators
Employer: Meta
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $178,000 – $250,000 + bonus + equity
Own DV for complex computer‑vision and imaging accelerators powering AR glasses. You’ll define verification strategy, build UVM environments, drive regressions, and mentor others—ideal for 8+ years DV experience.
Engineering Technician (Power, Navy)
Employer: Life Cycle Engineering
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on power engineering tech role supporting advanced electrical power systems on US Navy ships. Great if you have 10+ years in power electronics, Navy or similar experience, and an active DoD clearance.
Systems Modeling and Simulation Engineer
Employer: Northrop Grumman
Location: San Diego, CA (preferred)
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: $91,800 – $137,600
Model and analyze aerospace systems using Monte Carlo and other statistical tools to optimize fleet performance. Requires a STEM degree, strong Excel/data skills, and an active Secret clearance with ability to upgrade.
Optical Coatings Engineer
Employer: Surface Optics Corporation
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000+ (DOE)
Design and run thin‑film coating processes using multiple vacuum systems, including roll‑to‑roll. Perfect for someone with optics/vacuum experience who wants both design and hands‑on production responsibility.
Project Engineer (Life Sciences / Clean Rooms)
Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage engineering for labs, pharma plants, and clean rooms from design through commissioning. Good fit if you know OSHPD/HCAI, cleanroom systems, and can coordinate MEP, contractors, and validation teams.
Lead ASIC Design Verification Engineer, Amazon Leo
Employer: Amazon (Leo/Kuiper)
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $185,200 – $250,000 + RSUs + bonus
Lead DV for satellite communication SoC designs in Amazon’s LEO constellation. You’ll build advanced UVM environments, tie into Matlab/C models, and drive formal and emulation—ideal for 7–10+ years comms‑DV experience.
Mechanical Engineer III or IV (Space Hardware)
Employer: Voyager Technologies
Location: San Diego, CA (100% on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $125,000 – $167,000
Own spacecraft mechanical design from concept through flight—structures, thermal, analysis, drawings, and testing. Great for 6+ years mech design, SolidWorks/FEA skills, and interest in high‑ownership space work.
Experienced Landscape Architecture Analyst
Employer: Kimley-Horn
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $97,000 – $115,000
Blend site planning, urban design, and graphics for public and private projects (education, mixed‑use, parks, streetscapes). Best for 2+ years’ experience, strong AutoCAD + Adobe skills, and a solid portfolio.
Analog RF Layout Engineer (Contract)
Employer: Technical-Link N. America
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Contract
Salary: Not listed
High‑end custom analog/RF layout in advanced FinFET nodes (down to 2–3 nm). Requires deep Cadence Virtuoso and Calibre experience plus 6–8+ years doing TX/RX, SerDes, PLL layouts.
Civil Engineering Analyst – 2027 Start
Employer: Kimley-Horn
Location: San Diego, CA (on-site)
Type: Full-time, early career
Salary: $92,000 – $95,500
For 2027 grads in Civil or related engineering. You’ll use tools like AutoCAD/Civil 3D to support site/civil design, permitting, and analysis across a mix of infrastructure projects.
Structural Engineer
Employer: Jacobs
Location: San Diego, CA (Hybrid, travel in CA)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,900 – $140,000
Senior structural role focused on seismic and resiliency for complex buildings. You’ll act as Engineer of Record, lead ASCE 41 evaluations, and mentor staff—great for 10+ years’ experience and a CA PE (SE preferred).
Substation Associate Electrical Engineer
Employer: WSP USA
Location: San Diego, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $89,000 – $110,000
Early‑career role on power & energy substation projects—single‑line diagrams, layouts, grounding, and protection/control. Ideal if you have 1–3 years’ experience and want utility‑side design exposure.
Mid-Level Structural (Buildings) Engineer
Employer: WSP USA
Location: San Diego, CA (among several options)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $94,300 – $156,600 (non‑CO range)
Design and analyze building structures for federal and public clients—gravity/lateral systems, foundations, seismic, and renovations. PE required; great step if you want more technical ownership and some travel.
Senior Mechanical Power Engineer
Employer: HDR
Location: San Diego, CA (plus many other offices)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range varies by location (not CA‑specific in posting)
Senior mechanical lead on power generation projects (simple/combined cycle, RICE, utility‑scale). PE and 10+ years in power required; you’ll act as lead mechanical and often project engineer for major plants.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—San Diego roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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