undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Diego
📋 San Diego Admin & Clerical Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $64K
6 days ago
San Diego’s admin scene is busy right now—lots of front desk, assistant, and coordinator roles, many with solid pay and benefits. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, this is a good moment to apply.
Personal Assistant
- Employer: Private household
- Location: La Jolla, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$28/hour
- Help manage schedules, errands, travel, and light household tasks. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, good with numbers, flexible to travel, and love dogs.
Board Assistant
- Employer: County of San Diego – Clerk of the Board
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (county role with future salary increase in 2027)
- Support the Board of Supervisors with records, public inquiries, and office work. Good for someone with 2+ years office experience who likes government, structure, and high-volume public contact.
Surgery Scheduler – ASC Front Office
- Employer: Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Location: La Mesa, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Coordinate surgery dates, insurance authorizations, and patient instructions. Best for someone with 1–2 years medical office or surgical scheduling experience who can juggle details in a fast-paced clinic.
Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Not listed (recruiting via Remote Recruit USA)
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time/other (in person)
- Pay: $25.72–$30.98/hour
- Front desk role with phones, calendars, data entry, and QuickBooks. Offers flexible schedule, health benefits, and life insurance. Resume is sent to resume@remoterecruitusa.com.
Receptionist and Office Coordinator
- Employer: Nukk Freeman & Cerra, P.C.
- Location: San Diego, CA (onsite, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50,000–$60,000/year + bonus eligible
- Be the face of a law office: greet clients, manage phones, mail, conference rooms, and supplies. Comes with PTO, health insurance, and 401(k) with match.
Mailroom Associate
- Employer: JLL
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time, onsite, Mon–Fri, 7:00 am–4:00 pm
- Pay: About $21.68/hour (listed annual range provided)
- Handle incoming/outgoing mail, shipping, supplies, and basic facilities support. Good if you like being active on your feet and want benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off.
Administrative Assistant – Entry-Level
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26–$31/hour
- Great starter role: phones, data entry, filing, light bookkeeping, and QuickBooks support. Offers training, 401(k), health/vision, PTO, and FSA/HSA options.
Billing Admin Support
- Employer: San Diego Family Dermatology
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$22/hour
- Mix of billing and front office: insurance checks, deposits, refunds, calling patients, and helping at the desk. Good for someone with insurance knowledge and strong customer service.
Administrative Assistant (Cannabis Industry)
- Employer: Hikei Modern Cannabis
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: From $22/hour
- Support a cannabis business with data entry, scheduling, customer emails, and light bookkeeping. Includes employee discount, flexible schedule, health insurance, and PTO.
Funeral Service Assistant
- Employer: Service Corporation International
- Location: San Diego, CA (92121)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$23.50/hour
- Blend of admin and service: assist with funerals, answer phones, handle documents, and support families. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and more.
Front Desk Receptionist – Medical
- Employer: Coastal Pain & Spinal Diagnostics
- Location: Mission Valley, San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri
- Pay: $23–$26/hour
- Greet patients, manage phones, referrals, and insurance verification. Medical office experience is a plus but not required, and there are health benefits, 401(k) with match, and PTO.
Assistant / Junior Title Officer (Title Assistant)
- Employer: Fidelity National Title – National Commercial Services
- Location: La Jolla, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $53,400–$64,400/year
- Support complex commercial real estate transactions with document prep, research, and coordination. Best for someone with 2–5 years title or escrow experience looking for long-term growth.
Temporary Front Desk Receptionist (5-Week Assignment)
- Employer: Quantum Design Inc.
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time, temporary (~5 weeks, onsite)
- Pay: $26/hour
- Short-term role greeting visitors, handling calls, mail, meeting rooms, and basic admin. Good if you want quick income or a bridge job.
File Clerk
- Employer: Courtesy Chevrolet
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Keep paperwork organized: filing, scanning, copying, and basic computer work. Great if you’re detail-focused and like behind-the-scenes office work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if you’re organized, reliable, and willing to learn.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.