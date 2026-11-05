📋 San Diego Admin & Clerical Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $64K

San Diego’s admin scene is busy right now—lots of front desk, assistant, and coordinator roles, many with solid pay and benefits. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, this is a good moment to apply.

Employer: Private household

Private household Location: La Jolla, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$28/hour

Help manage schedules, errands, travel, and light household tasks. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, good with numbers, flexible to travel, and love dogs.

Employer: County of San Diego – Clerk of the Board

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (county role with future salary increase in 2027 )

Not listed (county role with ) Support the Board of Supervisors with records, public inquiries, and office work. Good for someone with 2+ years office experience who likes government, structure, and high-volume public contact.

Employer: Ambulatory Surgery Center

Ambulatory Surgery Center Location: La Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Coordinate surgery dates, insurance authorizations, and patient instructions. Best for someone with 1–2 years medical office or surgical scheduling experience who can juggle details in a fast-paced clinic.

Employer: Not listed (recruiting via Remote Recruit USA)

Not listed (recruiting via Remote Recruit USA) Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time/other (in person)

Full-time/other (in person) Pay: $25.72–$30.98/hour

Front desk role with phones, calendars, data entry, and QuickBooks. Offers flexible schedule, health benefits, and life insurance. Resume is sent to resume@remoterecruitusa.com.

Employer: Nukk Freeman & Cerra, P.C.

Location: San Diego, CA (onsite, 5 days/week)

(onsite, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$60,000/year + bonus eligible

+ bonus eligible Be the face of a law office: greet clients, manage phones, mail, conference rooms, and supplies. Comes with PTO, health insurance, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: JLL

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time , onsite, Mon–Fri, 7:00 am–4:00 pm

, onsite, Pay: About $21.68/hour (listed annual range provided)

(listed annual range provided) Handle incoming/outgoing mail, shipping, supplies, and basic facilities support. Good if you like being active on your feet and want benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26–$31/hour

Great starter role: phones, data entry, filing, light bookkeeping, and QuickBooks support. Offers training, 401(k), health/vision, PTO, and FSA/HSA options.

Employer: San Diego Family Dermatology

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$22/hour

Mix of billing and front office: insurance checks, deposits, refunds, calling patients, and helping at the desk. Good for someone with insurance knowledge and strong customer service.

Employer: Hikei Modern Cannabis

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time , in person

, in person Pay: From $22/hour

Support a cannabis business with data entry, scheduling, customer emails, and light bookkeeping. Includes employee discount, flexible schedule, health insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: San Diego, CA (92121)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$23.50/hour

Blend of admin and service: assist with funerals, answer phones, handle documents, and support families. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and more.

Employer: Coastal Pain & Spinal Diagnostics

Location: Mission Valley, San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Pay: $23–$26/hour

Greet patients, manage phones, referrals, and insurance verification. Medical office experience is a plus but not required, and there are health benefits, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

Employer: Fidelity National Title – National Commercial Services

Location: La Jolla, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $53,400–$64,400/year

Support complex commercial real estate transactions with document prep, research, and coordination. Best for someone with 2–5 years title or escrow experience looking for long-term growth.

Employer: Quantum Design Inc.

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, temporary (~5 weeks, onsite)

Pay: $26/hour

Short-term role greeting visitors, handling calls, mail, meeting rooms, and basic admin. Good if you want quick income or a bridge job.

Employer: Courtesy Chevrolet

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Keep paperwork organized: filing, scanning, copying, and basic computer work. Great if you’re detail-focused and like behind-the-scenes office work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if you’re organized, reliable, and willing to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.