📅 Monthly Lemon Grove Library book club on One Book, One San Diego

📅 Monthly Lemon Grove Library book club

Love to read and chat about books? The Lemon Grove Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 10:00 AM at the Lemon Grove Library.

They’re currently discussing this year’s One Book, One San Diego 2026 selection, “The Buffalo Hunter Hunter.”

You can:

Stop by the front desk to pick up or reserve a copy of the book

to of the book Borrow the eBook or eAudiobook in Libby if you prefer digital

The library is open 12:00pm–7:00pm on the day of the event, so you can also swing by later to grab materials or ask questions.