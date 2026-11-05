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Lemon Grove

📅 Monthly Lemon Grove Library book club on One Book, One San Diego

3 days ago
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📅 Monthly Lemon Grove Library book club

Love to read and chat about books? The Lemon Grove Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 10:00 AM at the Lemon Grove Library.

They’re currently discussing this year’s One Book, One San Diego 2026 selection, “The Buffalo Hunter Hunter.”

You can:

  • Stop by the front desk to pick up or reserve a copy of the book
  • Borrow the eBook or eAudiobook in Libby if you prefer digital

The library is open 12:00pm–7:00pm on the day of the event, so you can also swing by later to grab materials or ask questions.

More Info: Lemon Grove Book Club | San Diego County Library |...

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