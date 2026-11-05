🔧 San Diego Building & Maintenance Jobs With Multiple Openings

San Diego’s cleaning and maintenance scene is busy right now — from hospitals and high-rises to Airbnbs and convenience stores, there’s steady work if you like staying active and hands-on.

Here are several solid options around San Diego County this week:

Employer: Cherokee Federal (Cherokee Strategic Solutions)

Cherokee Federal (Cherokee Strategic Solutions) Location: San Diego, CA / Camp Pendleton

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary commensurate with experience (full benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k))

Lead day-to-day facilities operations for a major military healthcare campus, overseeing maintenance, safety inspections, utilities, and a team of ~50 staff. Great fit if you have hospital or central plant experience, know facility codes, and want a high-responsibility role supporting federal contracts.

Employer: SERVPRO of San Diego East & Mid-City San Diego (via SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon listing)

(via SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon listing) Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$24/hour (DOE) + overtime, 401(k) match, PTO, paid training

Hands-on role helping families and businesses recover after fire and water damage by cleaning and restoring belongings. Good for detail-oriented cleaners who like physical work, steady hours, and clear growth paths in the restoration industry.

Employer: Scripps Health

Location: La Jolla, CA (Scripps Memorial Hospital campus)

(Scripps Memorial Hospital campus) Type: Full-time, Day shift (6:00am–2:30pm, weekends required)

Pay Range: $25.00–$29.29/hour

Join a top-ranked hospital housekeeping team handling patient and non-patient area cleaning, linen, waste removal, and infection control. Ideal if you want stable healthcare work, strong benefits, and like working in a mission-driven environment.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Listed as Internship

Listed as Pay Range: $18.00–$32.00/hour

Keep 7-Eleven stores running by repairing beverage and food equipment, fuel dispensers, and handling basic plumbing, electrical, and general maintenance. Comes with sign-on bonus (up to $3,000), benefits, PTO, and room to grow if you’ve got at least 1 year of repair/maintenance experience.

(Note: Job #13 is a duplicate of this same role and is not listed separately.)

Employer: Tidy Titans

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Full-time, Part-time, Contract Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hour (stated higher range in posting; pay based on experience) + 100% of tips

Clean residential homes across San Diego doing standard, deep, and move-out cleans. You’ll need 1+ year of professional cleaning, your own car and cleaning supplies, and you can set your own availability for very flexible scheduling.

Employer: RiiM Clean LLC dba The Maids San Diego

Location: San Diego, CA (Sorrento Valley)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.00–$32.00/hour (includes tips/bonuses) + weekly pay

Lead a small team (2–3 cleaners) doing home, office, and commercial cleaning. Company vehicle and supplies are provided, Monday–Friday daytime schedule, and leadership bonuses plus advancement into field or operations management for strong performers.

Employer: SD Stay (MY SD STAY LLC)

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,000–$64,900/year (DOE)

Oversee multiple Airbnb/VRBO vacation rentals across San Diego County, managing guest communication, housekeeping teams, maintenance, and pricing. Great if you have 2–3+ years in short-term rental or hospitality management and want a mix of field work and operations.

Employer: AURA CLEANING

Location: San Diego, CA (multiple neighborhoods)

Type: Contract (1099), Part-time or Full-time hours

Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hour to start

Contract role focused on Airbnb turnovers and residential deep cleans with flexible, choose-your-own schedule. You’ll need 1+ year of paid Airbnb/residential cleaning, your own car, supplies, and a smartphone; in return you get steady job flow and weekly pay.

Employer: Americol Exterior Services

Location: San Diego County (Encinitas to Coronado; listing shows Point Loma, CA)

Type: Contract

Pay: $25.00–$100.00+/hour earning potential (starting at $25/hour + commission)

Travel around the county doing window cleaning, solar panel and skylight maintenance, pressure washing, and roof/gutter work for homes and businesses. No experience required; they provide hands-on training, flexible hours, and performance-based earning potential.

Employer: RiiM Clean LLC dba The Maids San Diego

Location: San Diego, CA (92121)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary

Full-time, Part-time, Temporary Pay: $18.00–$26.00/hour

Team-based cleaning of homes, offices, and commercial buildings using company equipment and supplies. Good for people who like staying active, want consistent schedules, and have 2+ years of professional cleaning plus a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Avenue5 Residential

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri + on-call)

Pay: $32.00–$35.00/hour

Lead maintenance for a residential property, handling service requests, unit turns, preventive maintenance, and vendor coordination while keeping within budget. Strong fit if you have 3+ years in property maintenance, solid carpentry/repair skills, and want a stable role with benefits and growth.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh — San Diego roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.