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San Diego
🏥 San Diego Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
3 days ago
San Diego’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from big hospital systems to private clinics and home care. If you’re in medical or dental and want steady work (and solid pay), this week’s list is worth a look.
Lab Tech 1 (Tues–Sat, 4:30pm–1am)
- Employer: Zoetis
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.70–$30.00/hr
Work in animal health diagnostics running routine lab tests (hematology, chemistry, urinalysis, more) on evening/night shifts. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of clinical lab experience and want strong benefits from a global Fortune 500 company.
Dental Hygienist – Bella Vita Dental
- Employer: SGA Dental Partners (Bella Vita Dental)
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Thurs)
- Pay: $60–$68/hr
Join a patient-focused private practice with a 4-day workweek, doing cleanings, perio therapy, and patient education. Comes with PTO, holidays, 401(k), health/vision, employer-paid dental, and scrub allowance.
Nurse Practitioner – Urgent Care (Full Time)
- Employer: American Family Care / AFC Urgent Care
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $74–$78/hr + bonuses
See all ages in a busy urgent care with on-site lab and X-ray, 8–12 hour shifts, 2–3 days per week. Ideal for FNP/ENP with at least 2 years in ER, urgent care, or primary care who wants predictable scheduling and uncapped earning potential.
PCA / Nurse Assistant – Trauma Observation (Nights)
- Employer: Scripps Health – Scripps Mercy Hospital
- Location: San Diego (Hillcrest), CA
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights (72 hrs/pp)
- Pay: $25.48–$30.89/hr
Support a Level I Trauma Center team with patient ADLs, safety, and basic clinical tasks. Great step if you have recent patient care experience, CNA training, or are in an RN program and want big-system experience.
RN – Neuro Ortho Spine Surgical Acute (Days)
- Employer: Scripps Health – Scripps Memorial La Jolla
- Location: La Jolla, CA
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr days (72 hrs/pp)
- Pay: $59.16–$85.68/hr
- Bonus: Up to $7K new hire incentive (eligibility rules apply)
Care for post-op neuro, ortho, and spine patients on a 36-bed surgical acute unit at a Magnet hospital. Perfect for RNs with at least 1 year of recent experience who want a high-acuity, team-focused environment.
RN – General Surgery & Medical Acute (Nights)
- Employer: Scripps Health – Scripps Memorial La Jolla
- Location: La Jolla, CA
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights (72 hrs/pp)
- Pay: $59.16–$85.68/hr
- Bonus: Up to $7K new hire incentive (eligibility rules apply)
Night-shift RN role on a 36-bed general surgery and medical cardiac unit (bariatric, gyn, colorectal, cardiac). Great if you like telemetry, post-op care, and collaborating closely with surgeons and cardiology.
(NP) Nurse Practitioner – Heart Transplant & VAD
- Employer: UC San Diego Health – Heart Transplant
- Location: La Jolla, CA
- Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri)
- Pay: $84.59–$118.37/hr (approx. $176K–$247K/yr)
Provide advanced outpatient care for heart transplant and VAD patients at a Magnet-with-Distinction academic center. Best for experienced NPs with solid organ transplant/VAD background and strong clinical judgment.
Occupational Therapist – Outpatient Ortho (Full-Time)
- Employer: Rehab United
- Location: San Diego (Kearny Mesa + other clinics), CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $36–$55/hr
Join a well-known private practice doing outpatient ortho, hand therapy, and neuro rehab in a multi-disciplinary setting. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, CE allowance, mentorship, and free gym membership.
School Physical Therapist – Local Contract
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time, local contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/wk, days)
- Pay: Listed as $51/hr in title; package includes stipends/bonuses
Short-term school-based PT contract with day shifts and benefits starting day 1. Good for therapists with 2+ years’ experience who want contract flexibility plus travel-style perks while staying local.
Registered Dental Hygienist – Tierrasanta Dental Group
- Employer: PDS Health
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $55–$70/hr
Provide preventive care and patient education in a tech-forward, integrated health setting using EPIC. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, childcare assistance, 401(k) with contributions, and free CE.
PCA / Nurse Assistant – Float Pool (Nights)
- Employer: Scripps Health – La Jolla & Scripps Green (Torrey Pines)
- Location: La Jolla / Torrey Pines, CA
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights (72 hrs/pp)
- Pay: $25.48–$30.89/hr
Float between two top hospitals supporting multiple units with ADLs, basic care, and logistics. Great if you like variety and already have recent patient care experience or NA/RN program training.
Part-Time Clinician – Day Treatment Program
- Employer: Cirrus Behavioral Health – Mare’s House
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time (8-hr shifts, in person)
- Pay: From $35/hr (DOE)
Provide individual and group therapy in a day treatment setting for mental health and substance use. Ideal for AMFT/ACSW/APCC with at least a year of experience and interest in trauma work (EMDR/IFS/Brainspotting a plus).
Caregiver / Personal Care Assistant
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: From $20/hr
Support clients with ADLs, mobility, meal prep, and companionship in home or facility settings. Good entry or next step if you have caregiving experience, can assist with transfers, and hold CPR/First Aid.
Dental Treatment Coordinator / Receptionist
- Employer: BRSH+FLSS Pediatric Dentistry
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri + 1 Sat/month)
- Pay: $21–$26/hr
Front-desk role in a pediatric dental office handling insurance, scheduling, and treatment plans. Great if you have at least 1 year of dental front desk experience and want benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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