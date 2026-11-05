🏥 San Diego Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

San Diego’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from big hospital systems to private clinics and home care. If you’re in medical or dental and want steady work (and solid pay), this week’s list is worth a look.

Employer: Zoetis

Zoetis Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.70–$30.00/hr

Work in animal health diagnostics running routine lab tests (hematology, chemistry, urinalysis, more) on evening/night shifts. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of clinical lab experience and want strong benefits from a global Fortune 500 company.

Employer: SGA Dental Partners (Bella Vita Dental)

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thurs)

Pay: $60–$68/hr

Join a patient-focused private practice with a 4-day workweek, doing cleanings, perio therapy, and patient education. Comes with PTO, holidays, 401(k), health/vision, employer-paid dental, and scrub allowance.

Employer: American Family Care / AFC Urgent Care

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $74–$78/hr + bonuses

See all ages in a busy urgent care with on-site lab and X-ray, 8–12 hour shifts, 2–3 days per week. Ideal for FNP/ENP with at least 2 years in ER, urgent care, or primary care who wants predictable scheduling and uncapped earning potential.

Employer: Scripps Health – Scripps Mercy Hospital

Location: San Diego (Hillcrest), CA

Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights (72 hrs/pp)

Pay: $25.48–$30.89/hr

Support a Level I Trauma Center team with patient ADLs, safety, and basic clinical tasks. Great step if you have recent patient care experience, CNA training, or are in an RN program and want big-system experience.

Employer: Scripps Health – Scripps Memorial La Jolla

Location: La Jolla, CA

Type: Full-time, 12-hr days (72 hrs/pp)

Pay: $59.16–$85.68/hr

Bonus: Up to $7K new hire incentive (eligibility rules apply)

Care for post-op neuro, ortho, and spine patients on a 36-bed surgical acute unit at a Magnet hospital. Perfect for RNs with at least 1 year of recent experience who want a high-acuity, team-focused environment.

Employer: Scripps Health – Scripps Memorial La Jolla

Location: La Jolla, CA

Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights (72 hrs/pp)

Pay: $59.16–$85.68/hr

Bonus: Up to $7K new hire incentive (eligibility rules apply)

Night-shift RN role on a 36-bed general surgery and medical cardiac unit (bariatric, gyn, colorectal, cardiac). Great if you like telemetry, post-op care, and collaborating closely with surgeons and cardiology.

Employer: UC San Diego Health – Heart Transplant

Location: La Jolla, CA

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri)

Pay: $84.59–$118.37/hr (approx. $176K–$247K/yr)

Provide advanced outpatient care for heart transplant and VAD patients at a Magnet-with-Distinction academic center. Best for experienced NPs with solid organ transplant/VAD background and strong clinical judgment.

Employer: Rehab United

Location: San Diego (Kearny Mesa + other clinics), CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36–$55/hr

Join a well-known private practice doing outpatient ortho, hand therapy, and neuro rehab in a multi-disciplinary setting. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, CE allowance, mentorship, and free gym membership.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, local contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/wk, days)

Pay: Listed as $51/hr in title; package includes stipends/bonuses

Short-term school-based PT contract with day shifts and benefits starting day 1. Good for therapists with 2+ years’ experience who want contract flexibility plus travel-style perks while staying local.

Employer: PDS Health

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55–$70/hr

Provide preventive care and patient education in a tech-forward, integrated health setting using EPIC. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, childcare assistance, 401(k) with contributions, and free CE.

Employer: Scripps Health – La Jolla & Scripps Green (Torrey Pines)

Location: La Jolla / Torrey Pines, CA

Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights (72 hrs/pp)

Pay: $25.48–$30.89/hr

Float between two top hospitals supporting multiple units with ADLs, basic care, and logistics. Great if you like variety and already have recent patient care experience or NA/RN program training.

Employer: Cirrus Behavioral Health – Mare’s House

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Part-time (8-hr shifts, in person)

Pay: From $35/hr (DOE)

Provide individual and group therapy in a day treatment setting for mental health and substance use. Ideal for AMFT/ACSW/APCC with at least a year of experience and interest in trauma work (EMDR/IFS/Brainspotting a plus).

Employer: Not listed

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $20/hr

Support clients with ADLs, mobility, meal prep, and companionship in home or facility settings. Good entry or next step if you have caregiving experience, can assist with transfers, and hold CPR/First Aid.

Employer: BRSH+FLSS Pediatric Dentistry

Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri + 1 Sat/month)

Pay: $21–$26/hr

Front-desk role in a pediatric dental office handling insurance, scheduling, and treatment plans. Great if you have at least 1 year of dental front desk experience and want benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.