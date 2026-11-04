🧑‍💼 San Diego HR Jobs: Multiple Senior Roles Up to $400K

San Diego’s HR scene is hot right now, especially for senior leaders who know their way around tech, biotech, and complex organizations. If you’ve been waiting for a big next step, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: San Diego, CA (Government & Public Services clients)

(Government & Public Services clients) Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Deadline: Recruiting ends December 18, 2026

Lead end-to-end Workday Payroll implementations for public sector clients, from design and configuration to go-live. This is a fit if you’re Workday US Payroll certified, have 5+ years with Workday HCM, and like a mix of client-facing work, mentoring junior staff, and up to 50–75% travel.

Employer: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Location: San Diego, CA (Carmel Valley, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $360,000 – $400,000 + discretionary bonus, equity, 401(k) match, and 100% employer-paid medical, dental & vision for employees

Executive HR role leading the full People strategy for a growing, publicly traded biopharma behind neffy®, an FDA-approved needle-free epinephrine product. You’ll partner directly with the CEO and Board on compensation, equity, commercial scaling, culture, and HR operations—ideal for someone with 15+ years in HR and prior experience heading HR in a commercial biotech/pharma.

Employer: Northrop Grumman (Mission Systems)

(Mission Systems) Location: San Diego, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,500 – $176,300 + bonus eligibility and comprehensive benefits

+ bonus eligibility and comprehensive benefits Travel: About 10%

Senior HRBP role supporting a large Engineering & Sciences workforce in a high-impact defense tech environment. You’ll act as a strategic advisor on org design, talent, performance, and change leadership, and must be a U.S. citizen with the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—San Diego’s HR market is moving fast, and roles like these tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.