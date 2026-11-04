🛒 San Diego Customer Service Jobs with Multiple $25+/hr Roles

San Diego’s customer service scene is busy right now—lots of front-line roles, plus a few higher-paying supervisor and call-center spots. Good mix of flexible part-time and solid full-time with benefits.

Employer: MINISO USA

MINISO USA Location: San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $17.75/hr

Help shoppers find cute, affordable items, keep the store looking sharp, and run the register. Great fit if you like a fast-paced, friendly retail vibe and need flexible, peak-season hours.

Employer: Girl Scouts San Diego

Location: San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$19/hr

Answer calls, emails, and chats from families and volunteers while supporting a mission-driven nonprofit. Perfect if you’re bilingual English/Spanish and want office hours plus meaningful community impact.

Employer: GORILLA TECH INC

Location: San Diego, CA 92121

San Diego, CA 92121 Type: In-person (schedule flexible)

In-person (schedule flexible) Pay: From $18/hr + commissions/bonuses

Follow up with customers about orders, gather feedback, and help solve issues across phone, email, and online platforms. Good for strong communicators who like the idea of performance-based extra pay and a flexible schedule.

Employer: SIXT

Location: San Diego Airport, CA

San Diego Airport, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.25/hr + uncapped commission (avg. $74K–$134K/yr)

Be the first face customers see at the airport, help them choose cars, and upsell protection and add-ons. Strong fit if you’re competitive, love sales, and want serious earning potential plus full benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.75–$28.75/hr

Lead store crew, handle opening/closing, and keep customer service running smoothly. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties + strong benefits in a stable national brand.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 3412 College Ave, San Diego, CA 92115

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$36/hr + incentives & premiums

Oversee the team that picks and packs online grocery orders, making sure customers get accurate, on-time pickups. Great if you like hands-on leadership, solid benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Kroger

Location: San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA Type: Full-time

Run the dairy department: lead staff, manage schedules, keep cases stocked and safe, and hit sales goals. A good move if you’ve got retail or grocery leadership experience and want more responsibility.

Employer: Ralphs

Location: San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA Type: Part-time

Shop in-store for online orders, keep items fresh, and load groceries into customers’ cars. Nice option if you like staying active, working behind the scenes, and having flexible, entry-level hours.

Employer: Ralphs

Location: San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA Type: Part-time

Bag groceries, help customers to their cars, collect carts, and keep the store tidy. Simple way to get started in retail if you’re friendly and want steady, entry-level work.

Employer: Family Health Centers of San Diego

Location: San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$29.12/hr

Answer high-volume calls, schedule appointments, and support patients for a large community health system. Ideal if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, detail-oriented, and want higher pay plus strong benefits in healthcare.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Fashion Valley, San Diego, CA

Fashion Valley, San Diego, CA Type: Sales role (hours vary)

Sales role (hours vary) Pay: $19.25/hr + commission (3–14.5% typical)

Specialize in Akris Punto women’s ready-to-wear, offering one-on-one styling and building a loyal client base. Great if you love designer fashion, relationship-based selling, and commission upside.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: La Jolla UTC, San Diego, CA

La Jolla UTC, San Diego, CA Type: Seasonal

Pay: $18/hr + commission (3–14.5% typical)

Help customers find the perfect shoes, hit personal sales goals, and build a client list using in-store and digital tools. Nice seasonal gig if you enjoy fashion, fast-paced sales, and commission pay.

Employer: Stretch Zone

Location: San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: Base + commission (exact range not listed)

Open and run a stretch studio, lead a small sales team, track KPIs, and grow memberships. Good for someone with retail management + wellness interest, and it comes with free stretches, discounts, and advancement potential.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—San Diego roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.