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San Diego
🛒 San Diego Customer Service Jobs with Multiple $25+/hr Roles
2 days ago
San Diego’s customer service scene is busy right now—lots of front-line roles, plus a few higher-paying supervisor and call-center spots. Good mix of flexible part-time and solid full-time with benefits.
Seasonal Part-Time Sales Associate – MINISO USA
- Employer: MINISO USA
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $17.75/hr
Help shoppers find cute, affordable items, keep the store looking sharp, and run the register. Great fit if you like a fast-paced, friendly retail vibe and need flexible, peak-season hours.
Customer Care Representative – Girl Scouts San Diego
- Employer: Girl Scouts San Diego
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$19/hr
Answer calls, emails, and chats from families and volunteers while supporting a mission-driven nonprofit. Perfect if you’re bilingual English/Spanish and want office hours plus meaningful community impact.
Customer Service Associate – Gorilla Tech Inc
- Employer: GORILLA TECH INC
- Location: San Diego, CA 92121
- Type: In-person (schedule flexible)
- Pay: From $18/hr + commissions/bonuses
Follow up with customers about orders, gather feedback, and help solve issues across phone, email, and online platforms. Good for strong communicators who like the idea of performance-based extra pay and a flexible schedule.
Rental Sales Agent (Airport) – SIXT
- Employer: SIXT
- Location: San Diego Airport, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.25/hr + uncapped commission (avg. $74K–$134K/yr)
Be the first face customers see at the airport, help them choose cars, and upsell protection and add-ons. Strong fit if you’re competitive, love sales, and want serious earning potential plus full benefits.
Shift Supervisor – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $19.75–$28.75/hr
Lead store crew, handle opening/closing, and keep customer service running smoothly. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties + strong benefits in a stable national brand.
Online Order Filling Team Supervisor – Walmart Supercenter #2479
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 3412 College Ave, San Diego, CA 92115
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$36/hr + incentives & premiums
Oversee the team that picks and packs online grocery orders, making sure customers get accurate, on-time pickups. Great if you like hands-on leadership, solid benefits, and room to grow.
Dairy Department Leader – Kroger
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
Run the dairy department: lead staff, manage schedules, keep cases stocked and safe, and hit sales goals. A good move if you’ve got retail or grocery leadership experience and want more responsibility.
Online Grocery Pick-Up Clerk – Ralphs
- Employer: Ralphs
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time
Shop in-store for online orders, keep items fresh, and load groceries into customers’ cars. Nice option if you like staying active, working behind the scenes, and having flexible, entry-level hours.
Courtesy Clerk / Grocery Bagger – Ralphs
- Employer: Ralphs
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Part-time
Bag groceries, help customers to their cars, collect carts, and keep the store tidy. Simple way to get started in retail if you’re friendly and want steady, entry-level work.
Patient Service Representative, Call Center – Family Health Centers of San Diego
- Employer: Family Health Centers of San Diego
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00–$29.12/hr
Answer high-volume calls, schedule appointments, and support patients for a large community health system. Ideal if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, detail-oriented, and want higher pay plus strong benefits in healthcare.
Designer Dedicated Salesperson – Akris Punto, Nordstrom Fashion Valley
- Employer: Nordstrom
- Location: Fashion Valley, San Diego, CA
- Type: Sales role (hours vary)
- Pay: $19.25/hr + commission (3–14.5% typical)
Specialize in Akris Punto women’s ready-to-wear, offering one-on-one styling and building a loyal client base. Great if you love designer fashion, relationship-based selling, and commission upside.
Seasonal Commission Sales – Shoes, La Jolla UTC – Nordstrom
- Employer: Nordstrom
- Location: La Jolla UTC, San Diego, CA
- Type: Seasonal
- Pay: $18/hr + commission (3–14.5% typical)
Help customers find the perfect shoes, hit personal sales goals, and build a client list using in-store and digital tools. Nice seasonal gig if you enjoy fashion, fast-paced sales, and commission pay.
Studio Lead (Studio Manager) – Stretch Zone
- Employer: Stretch Zone
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base + commission (exact range not listed)
Open and run a stretch studio, lead a small sales team, track KPIs, and grow memberships. Good for someone with retail management + wellness interest, and it comes with free stretches, discounts, and advancement potential.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—San Diego roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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