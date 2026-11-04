💰 San Diego Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings

San Diego’s finance scene is busy right now – from banks to big advisory firms, there’s a lot hiring. If you’re numbers‑driven and want solid pay plus growth, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (public accounting firm)

CyberCoders (public accounting firm) Location: San Diego, CA or Woodland Hills, CA (hybrid or remote in CA)

or Woodland Hills, CA (hybrid or remote in CA) Salary: $150,000–$160,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Standout perks: 4 weeks PTO, 401(k) with match, comprehensive benefits, strong path to partnership, flexible schedule. Lead tax work (individual, corporate, partnerships) with a focus on international tax and a must-have CPA + fluent Spanish.

Employer: Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP

Location: San Diego, CA

Salary: Not listed (competitive per posting)

Not listed (competitive per posting) Type: Full-time

Senior role in Client Accounting Services, acting as an outsourced controller for multiple clients: month-end close, payroll, AP/AR, and financial reporting. Good fit if you have 4–6+ years’ experience, like client-facing work, and want flexible schedules, mentoring, and a strong work/life balance.

Employer: Axos Bank

Location: San Diego, CA

Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year + ~20% total bonus targets (cash + RSUs)

Type: Full-time

Niche underwriting role focused on marine and yacht loans for high-net-worth clients and business owners. You’ll dig into tax returns, financials, and vessel collateral, with strong benefits, 3 weeks’ vacation, 401(k) match, and bank perks.

Employer: PwC

Location: San Diego, CA

Salary: $99,000–$232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Type: Full-time

Lead pricing strategy and profitability projects for major clients, using data to shape pricing models and customer value. Great if you have 5+ years’ experience, love analytics, and want team leadership plus big-firm benefits and national-brand clients.

Employer: ICW Group

Location: San Diego, CA

Salary: $160,745.90–$287,738.43 + bonus potential

+ bonus potential Type: Full-time

Senior leadership role owning pricing and actuarial strategy for an entire line of business. Requires ACAS or FCAS, ~7+ years’ experience, and experience leading actuaries. Comes with strong medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and ongoing learning support.

Employer: Baker Tilly

Location: San Diego, CA (SoCal Life Sciences focus)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

High-impact practice leader role for a tax expert in the Life Sciences industry, focused on growing the Southern California/New England market. Ideal if you have 15+ years’ tax experience, CPA or JD, and 5+ years leading teams, and want to drive business development, mentor staff, and be the “go-to” tax advisor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.