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San Diego
💰 San Diego Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
San Diego’s finance scene is busy right now – from banks to big advisory firms, there’s a lot hiring. If you’re numbers‑driven and want solid pay plus growth, these roles are worth a look.
Bilingual Tax Manager (Hybrid/Remote from San Diego)
- Employer: CyberCoders (public accounting firm)
- Location: San Diego, CA or Woodland Hills, CA (hybrid or remote in CA)
- Salary: $150,000–$160,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
- Standout perks: 4 weeks PTO, 401(k) with match, comprehensive benefits, strong path to partnership, flexible schedule. Lead tax work (individual, corporate, partnerships) with a focus on international tax and a must-have CPA + fluent Spanish.
CAS Accountant (Senior)
- Employer: Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Salary: Not listed (competitive per posting)
- Type: Full-time
- Senior role in Client Accounting Services, acting as an outsourced controller for multiple clients: month-end close, payroll, AP/AR, and financial reporting. Good fit if you have 4–6+ years’ experience, like client-facing work, and want flexible schedules, mentoring, and a strong work/life balance.
Sr. Underwriter – Marine/Yacht
- Employer: Axos Bank
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year + ~20% total bonus targets (cash + RSUs)
- Type: Full-time
- Niche underwriting role focused on marine and yacht loans for high-net-worth clients and business owners. You’ll dig into tax returns, financials, and vessel collateral, with strong benefits, 3 weeks’ vacation, 401(k) match, and bank perks.
Pricing Analytics Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Salary: $99,000–$232,000 + annual discretionary bonus
- Type: Full-time
- Lead pricing strategy and profitability projects for major clients, using data to shape pricing models and customer value. Great if you have 5+ years’ experience, love analytics, and want team leadership plus big-firm benefits and national-brand clients.
Director, Actuarial Pricing
- Employer: ICW Group
- Location: San Diego, CA
- Salary: $160,745.90–$287,738.43 + bonus potential
- Type: Full-time
- Senior leadership role owning pricing and actuarial strategy for an entire line of business. Requires ACAS or FCAS, ~7+ years’ experience, and experience leading actuaries. Comes with strong medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and ongoing learning support.
Tax Principal – Life Sciences
- Employer: Baker Tilly
- Location: San Diego, CA (SoCal Life Sciences focus)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- High-impact practice leader role for a tax expert in the Life Sciences industry, focused on growing the Southern California/New England market. Ideal if you have 15+ years’ tax experience, CPA or JD, and 5+ years leading teams, and want to drive business development, mentor staff, and be the “go-to” tax advisor.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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