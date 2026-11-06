Motorized vehicles banned on San Clemente trails

Unauthorized motorized vehicles, including motorcycles and e-motos, are not allowed on City of San Clemente trails. Trail users are asked to follow all posted signs, including signs for private property and restricted areas, to help keep the trails safe and enjoyable for everyone. For trail details and maps, visit the City’s trail information page: https://www.sanclemente.gov/187/Trails-Hiking

This content is adapted from materials provided by OCSD - San Clemente Police Services