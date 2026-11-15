San Carlos neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week. Take a look below and see if something fits your home or family.

Item: Assorted baby girl clothes bundle

Includes: Onesies, pajamas, and various outfits

Sizes: Some 3m, 6m, some 9m, 12m

Condition: Mixed bundle; specific condition not listed

Location: El Sereno North, San Carlos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice starter bundle if you have a little one or one on the way. Multiple sizes mean you can use these over several months.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted glass holiday/Christmas ornaments (set of 10)

Colors: Mostly gold, plus one green and one white

Sizes/Shapes: 3" round, 4" round, and 1.5" x 5.5" icicle

Condition: Well taken care of / good condition

Location: Brittan Acres, San Carlos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: Local pick-up only. Please PM the poster if interested.

Great if you want to add some sparkle to your holiday tree without spending money. Marked as pending, but it may be worth checking in.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Vintage silver-plated teaspoons, set of 9

Design: Classic beaded edge pattern, marked "PLATER" on the back

Use: Everyday table use, tea time, or to fill out a flatware set

Condition: Good overall vintage condition

Location: Brittan Acres, San Carlos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: Local pick-up only. Please PM the poster if interested.

Nice option if you like vintage tableware or need extra spoons for guests.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Giant plush teddy bear

Color: Brown

Use: Cuddling, reading corner, or room decor

Condition: Not specified

Location: Crestview, San Carlos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun for kids’ rooms or as a cozy prop in a playroom.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Green metal garden trellis

Material: Sturdy metal

Use: Support for climbing plants or vines in your yard or on a patio

Condition: Not specified

Location: White Oaks, San Carlos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy if you’re growing tomatoes, beans, or flowering vines and want to keep them upright.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in San Carlos tend to go quickly, especially baby gear and seasonal decor, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.