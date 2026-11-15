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🎁 Free Finds Around San Carlos — Baby Gear, Decor & More
San Carlos neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week. Take a look below and see if something fits your home or family.
Assorted Baby Girl Clothes Bundle
Item: Assorted baby girl clothes bundle
Includes: Onesies, pajamas, and various outfits
Sizes: Some 3m, 6m, some 9m, 12m
Condition: Mixed bundle; specific condition not listed
Location: El Sereno North, San Carlos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice starter bundle if you have a little one or one on the way. Multiple sizes mean you can use these over several months.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
[Pending Pick-Up] Assorted Glass Holiday/Christmas Ornaments
Item: Assorted glass holiday/Christmas ornaments (set of 10)
Colors: Mostly gold, plus one green and one white
Sizes/Shapes: 3" round, 4" round, and 1.5" x 5.5" icicle
Condition: Well taken care of / good condition
Location: Brittan Acres, San Carlos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Notes: Local pick-up only. Please PM the poster if interested.
Great if you want to add some sparkle to your holiday tree without spending money. Marked as pending, but it may be worth checking in.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
[Pending Pick-Up] Vintage Silver Plated Teaspoons (Set of 9)
Item: Vintage silver-plated teaspoons, set of 9
Design: Classic beaded edge pattern, marked "PLATER" on the back
Use: Everyday table use, tea time, or to fill out a flatware set
Condition: Good overall vintage condition
Location: Brittan Acres, San Carlos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Notes: Local pick-up only. Please PM the poster if interested.
Nice option if you like vintage tableware or need extra spoons for guests.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Giant Plush Teddy Bear
Item: Giant plush teddy bear
Color: Brown
Use: Cuddling, reading corner, or room decor
Condition: Not specified
Location: Crestview, San Carlos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun for kids’ rooms or as a cozy prop in a playroom.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Green Metal Garden Trellis
Item: Green metal garden trellis
Material: Sturdy metal
Use: Support for climbing plants or vines in your yard or on a patio
Condition: Not specified
Location: White Oaks, San Carlos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy if you’re growing tomatoes, beans, or flowering vines and want to keep them upright.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in San Carlos tend to go quickly, especially baby gear and seasonal decor, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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