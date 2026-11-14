Work is happening on the Mirada Road Bridge bluff in the Miramar area near Half Moon Bay. The County is placing large sandbags on the beach to protect the bluff and seawall from strong winter storms. Construction runs Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and started on November 3, 2026, with work planned through December 2026.

Sandbag placement is paused the week of November 13, 2026 while more material is ordered and is expected to start again the week of November 23. The Mirada pedestrian bridge will stay open, but people walking or biking may face delays of about 15 minutes, with flaggers helping them through the work zone. Parking in the work area is not allowed during work hours, and some parts of the beach will be blocked off for safety, though the beach will mostly stay open.

This content is adapted from materials provided by County of San Mateo