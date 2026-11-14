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San Carlos
📢 How to register for San Carlos schools in 2027–28
11 days ago
📢 Enroll for San Carlos schools in 2027–28
Planning ahead for school? The San Carlos School District has opened information for registering students for the 2027–28 school year.
The district includes Arundel, Brittan Acres, Heather, White Oaks, Arroyo, Mariposa, Central, Tierra Linda, plus fee-based preschool/Early Learning Centers on each elementary campus.
To register, families are asked to:
- Step 1: Review the Enrollment Guide
- Step 2: Verify residency in the district
- Step 3: Verify grade level eligibility
- Step 4: Gather all required registration documents
- Step 5: Complete PowerSchool Registration online
- Step 6: Wait to receive registration confirmation and complete enrollment
There is also an option for intradistrict transfer requests if you live in SCSD and want to request a different SCSD school.
More Info: Copy of Registration Information - Enrollment - Sa...
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