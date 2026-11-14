📢 Enroll for San Carlos schools in 2027–28

Planning ahead for school? The San Carlos School District has opened information for registering students for the 2027–28 school year.

The district includes Arundel, Brittan Acres, Heather, White Oaks, Arroyo, Mariposa, Central, Tierra Linda, plus fee-based preschool/Early Learning Centers on each elementary campus.

To register, families are asked to:

Step 1: Review the Enrollment Guide

Review the Step 2: Verify residency in the district

in the district Step 3: Verify grade level eligibility

Step 4: Gather all required registration documents

Gather all Step 5: Complete PowerSchool Registration online

Complete online Step 6: Wait to receive registration confirmation and complete enrollment

There is also an option for intradistrict transfer requests if you live in SCSD and want to request a different SCSD school.