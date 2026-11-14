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🎁 Free Furniture & Pet Supplies Around San Carlos Today
San Carlos neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from pet supplies to comfy seating. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might fit your home.
Oxbow Garden Select Young Rabbit Food
Item: Open bag of Oxbow Garden Select young rabbit food, about 4+ pounds left
Details:
- Great if you have a young rabbit and want to save on food costs
- Open bag, but still has several pounds remaining
Location: Crestview, San Carlos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Wooden Dining Table with 6 Chairs
Item: 25-year-old wooden dining table with 6 matching chairs and 1 leaf
Details:
- Elegant, classic style
- Seats a full family with the extra leaf
- Condition: Some imperfections on the tabletop; best for someone handy with wood who can smooth or refinish
Location: Howard Park, San Carlos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Comfortable Gray Sofa Bed
Item: Lightweight gray fabric futon/sofa bed with split-back design
Details:
- Dimensions: about 74.5" (L) x 27" (W)
- Split-back: backrest adjusts to multiple positions (couch or sleeper)
- Textured polyester upholstery with black metal legs
- Cushions are not included
- From a pet-free, smoke-free home
- Pickup only
Location: Greater East San Carlos, San Carlos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Comfortable IKEA Poäng Armchair
Item: IKEA Poäng armchair (no ottoman)
Details:
- Classic Poäng style with supportive backrest
- Throw pillow not included
- Originally about $370 new
- From a pet-free, smoke-free home
- Pickup only
- Dimensions available via IKEA link in the post
Location: Greater East San Carlos, San Carlos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Sectional Sofa with Ottoman
Item: Sectional sofa with matching oversized square ottoman
Details:
- Modular design with a chaise lounge section
- Fabric upholstery with grey and light green cushions
- Slim metal legs
- Throw pillows not included
- From a smoke-free, pet-free home
- Condition: Has been in direct sunlight; some fabric areas are faded and have developed a greenish tint
Location: Greater East San Carlos, San Carlos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
IKEA Yellow Armchair
Item: Yellow IKEA armchair
Details:
- Comfortable chair with a supportive backrest
- Originally about $350 new
- Has some stains that the owner says come out with Bissell furniture cleaner
- From a pet-free, smoke-free home
- Pickup only
- Dimensions available via IKEA link in the post
Location: Greater East San Carlos, San Carlos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Oster Electric Dog Clipper Set
Item: Oster electric dog clipper set
Details:
- Includes clipper, combs, brush, and lubricating oil
- Hardly used, good for home grooming
Location: Melendy Drive, San Carlos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free items in San Carlos tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful for you or a neighbor, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.