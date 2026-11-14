San Carlos neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from pet supplies to comfy seating. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might fit your home.

Item: Open bag of Oxbow Garden Select young rabbit food, about 4+ pounds left

Details:

Great if you have a young rabbit and want to save on food costs

and want to save on food costs Open bag, but still has several pounds remaining

Location: Crestview, San Carlos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 25-year-old wooden dining table with 6 matching chairs and 1 leaf

Details:

Elegant, classic style

Seats a full family with the extra leaf

Condition: Some imperfections on the tabletop; best for someone handy with wood who can smooth or refinish

Location: Howard Park, San Carlos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Lightweight gray fabric futon/sofa bed with split-back design

Details:

Dimensions: about 74.5" (L) x 27" (W)

about Split-back: backrest adjusts to multiple positions (couch or sleeper)

Textured polyester upholstery with black metal legs

Cushions are not included

From a pet-free, smoke-free home

Pickup only

Location: Greater East San Carlos, San Carlos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: IKEA Poäng armchair (no ottoman)

Details:

Classic Poäng style with supportive backrest

Throw pillow not included

Originally about $370 new

new From a pet-free, smoke-free home

Pickup only

Dimensions available via IKEA link in the post

Location: Greater East San Carlos, San Carlos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Sectional sofa with matching oversized square ottoman

Details:

Modular design with a chaise lounge section

Fabric upholstery with grey and light green cushions

Slim metal legs

Throw pillows not included

From a smoke-free, pet-free home

Condition: Has been in direct sunlight; some fabric areas are faded and have developed a greenish tint

Location: Greater East San Carlos, San Carlos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Yellow IKEA armchair

Details:

Comfortable chair with a supportive backrest

Originally about $350 new

new Has some stains that the owner says come out with Bissell furniture cleaner

that the owner says come out with Bissell furniture cleaner From a pet-free, smoke-free home

Pickup only

Dimensions available via IKEA link in the post

Location: Greater East San Carlos, San Carlos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Oster electric dog clipper set

Details:

Includes clipper, combs, brush, and lubricating oil

Hardly used, good for home grooming

Location: Melendy Drive, San Carlos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in San Carlos tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful for you or a neighbor, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.