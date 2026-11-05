🏭 San Carlos Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $170K+ Roles

San Carlos is buzzing with advanced manufacturing, from humanoid robots to next‑gen aircraft. If you like building real hardware, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: 1X

1X Location: San Carlos, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $190,000 + equity

Lead how the actuators for 1X’s NEO humanoid robot are built, from prototype to full production. You’ll own machining, assembly, and test processes, and work closely with design, quality, and supply chain to scale safe, reliable robots for real homes.

Employer: 1X

1X Location: San Carlos, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $255,000 per year + equity

Hands-on role in 1X’s prototyping team, machining everything from precision robot parts to molds and full-scale models. Ideal if you love CAD/CAM, multi-axis CNC work, and turning rough ideas into beautiful, finished hardware fast.

Employer: Joby Aviation

Location: San Carlos, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,200 – $171,300 per year + RSUs

Be the technical lead for key suppliers building parts for Joby’s electric air taxis. You’ll travel, qualify suppliers, and take composite and specialty material parts from prototype to mass production in a highly regulated aerospace environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—teams often hire for similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.