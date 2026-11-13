San Bruno’s tech scene is buzzing right now, with big names hiring for AI, data, and product roles. If you’re in IT and want impact plus strong pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: San Bruno, CA (850 Cherry Ave)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $143,000 – $286,000 + bonuses + potential stock

Lead end-to-end product strategy for Walmart’s enterprise financial services, including co-brand cards, wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal), lending, and payments infrastructure. Great fit if you have 8+ years in product, fintech experience, and are comfortable driving AI-first features at massive scale.

Employer: Walmart Connect

Location: San Bruno, CA (850 Cherry Ave)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (San Bruno): $104,000 – $202,000 + bonuses + potential stock

Run an advanced analytics team that turns huge ad and retail data sets into clear insights for major brands. You’ll use SQL, Python, and modeling to measure campaign impact, mentor analysts, and partner with business leaders on strategy.

Employer: YouTube (Google)

Location: San Bruno, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $163,000 – $236,000 + ~15% bonus + equity + benefits

Own key parts of YouTube’s Home feed, recommendations, and Watch Next—the features that drive most watch time. Ideal if you have 5+ years in product, 2+ years in AI/ML products, and want to ship AI-powered discovery experiences used by billions.

Employer: Google (YouTube Trust & Safety)

Location: San Bruno, CA or Mountain View, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $159,000 – $230,000 + ~15% bonus + equity + benefits

Use LLMs, data analysis, and ML-driven detection to find and remove spam, phishing, and harmful content at scale. Best for someone with 5+ years in data analysis and project leadership, strong SQL/Python/R/C++, and experience applying AI to abuse detection.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.