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💻 San Bruno IT Roles: Multiple High-Paying Tech Openings
San Bruno’s tech scene is buzzing right now, with big names hiring for AI, data, and product roles. If you’re in IT and want impact plus strong pay, these are worth a look.
Staff Product Manager – Financial Services
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: San Bruno, CA (850 Cherry Ave)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $143,000 – $286,000 + bonuses + potential stock
Lead end-to-end product strategy for Walmart’s enterprise financial services, including co-brand cards, wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal), lending, and payments infrastructure. Great fit if you have 8+ years in product, fintech experience, and are comfortable driving AI-first features at massive scale.
Manager, Advanced Analytics – Gaming & Toys
- Employer: Walmart Connect
- Location: San Bruno, CA (850 Cherry Ave)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (San Bruno): $104,000 – $202,000 + bonuses + potential stock
Run an advanced analytics team that turns huge ad and retail data sets into clear insights for major brands. You’ll use SQL, Python, and modeling to measure campaign impact, mentor analysts, and partner with business leaders on strategy.
Product Manager, YouTube Discovery and AI Experiences
- Employer: YouTube (Google)
- Location: San Bruno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $163,000 – $236,000 + ~15% bonus + equity + benefits
Own key parts of YouTube’s Home feed, recommendations, and Watch Next—the features that drive most watch time. Ideal if you have 5+ years in product, 2+ years in AI/ML products, and want to ship AI-powered discovery experiences used by billions.
Enforcement Detection Analyst – YouTube Trust & Safety
- Employer: Google (YouTube Trust & Safety)
- Location: San Bruno, CA or Mountain View, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $159,000 – $230,000 + ~15% bonus + equity + benefits
Use LLMs, data analysis, and ML-driven detection to find and remove spam, phishing, and harmful content at scale. Best for someone with 5+ years in data analysis and project leadership, strong SQL/Python/R/C++, and experience applying AI to abuse detection.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be an even better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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