Extra Fire and EMS Coverage at Dumont Dunes

Over Halloween weekend at Dumont Dunes in the remote desert, San Bernardino County Fire placed extra firefighters, ambulances, and all‑terrain rescue vehicles to protect visitors. Working with the Bureau of Land Management and using support from a California State Parks OHMVR grant, crews provided fire protection, emergency medical care, and rescue services in this hard‑to‑reach recreation area. This was special‑event coverage to bring emergency help closer to where people gathered, and it is a look back on past service, not a current incident. More information: http://iafflocal935.org/

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Bernardino County Professional Firefighters Local 935