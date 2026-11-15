Here are some free items and offers around San Bernardino that neighbors are sharing. If you see something you need, reach out fast—these go quickly.

Item: Free candy

Details: The poster is giving away free candy for pickup only. It’s first come, first serve, so don’t wait if you’re nearby.

Pickup location: 225 West Orange St, San Bernardino, CA 92410 (listed near Olive, San Bernardino, CA)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Baby Essentials Bundle

What’s included:

Millie Moon diapers

Bobbie Organic Infant Formula

Similac formula

Baby bottles

Details: The neighbor wants to give these free baby items to a family in need. This is a great help for new parents or caregivers.

Location: NENA, San Bernardino, CA (exact address shared by poster on contact)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Items:

Free car seat

Newborn boy clothes

Baby girl clothes, 12 months and under

Details: All items are free and must be picked up by the person interested. Great for families with little ones or expecting parents.

Location: North Leroy/Wildwood, San Bernardino, CA (exact address given by poster)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Dogs needing new homes

Breed: Pitski Shepherds (mix)

Details: An elderly grandmother was left with a whole litter of dogs by a family member. They are being given away for free and need loving homes. Please only respond if you are ready for the responsibility of a dog.

Location: Listed from Mayfield Point, San Bernardino, CA; dogs are located in Redlands (exact address shared by poster).

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in San Bernardino tend to go fast, so if something fits your needs, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.