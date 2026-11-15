San Bernardino’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and staying on your feet, these logistics roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 1761 Interchange Drive, San Bernardino, CA 92407

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Fri–Mon, 5:00 AM – 3:30 PM)

Pay: $24.00–$27.50/hour (includes $1.50/hour shift differential)

Operate powered industrial trucks (reach trucks) to move and store merchandise in a large distribution center. Good fit if you have warehouse/PIT experience and are comfortable working at heights and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: CEVA Logistics

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM)

Pay: Competitive hourly rate (varies by experience and location)

General warehouse role handling receiving, picking, packing, and shipping using RF scanners and WMS. Offers a full benefits package from day one, plus 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: FedEx

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Pay: $20.36/hour

Move and sort packages using scan/load methods in a busy FedEx facility. No experience or education required; you’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, with access to medical, dental, vision, and education assistance.

If one of these fits your schedule and strength level, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—warehouse spots in San Bernardino tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.