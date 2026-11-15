San Bernardino has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping to find safe, loving homes. All of these kitties are waiting patiently for someone to choose them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services

Phone: (909) 998-4000

Sylvester is a young tuxedo boy with classic black-and-white charm. If you’re looking for a kitten to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet SYLVESTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services

Phone: (909) 998-4000

Miles is a brown tabby kitten with classic stripes and big potential to be a loving companion.

👉 Meet MILES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services

Phone: (909) 998-4000

Jordan is a silver tabby baby with a soft, striking coat. He’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a real home.

👉 Meet JORDAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services

Phone: (909) 998-4000

Natsu is a brown tabby kitten who would love a cozy bed and a family to call his own.

👉 Meet NATSU and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services

Phone: (909) 998-4000

Rosario is a calico baby with beautiful multi-colored markings. She’s a lovely little girl looking for a gentle home.

👉 Meet ROSARIO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services

Phone: (909) 998-4000

Yuki is another sweet brown tabby kitten, ready to grow up in a safe, loving environment instead of a shelter cage.

👉 Meet YUKI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services

Phone: (909) 998-4000

Luke is an adult orange tabby, perfect if you’d like a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage. Adult cats often settle in quickly and show their gratitude in quiet, sweet ways.

👉 Meet LUKE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services

Phone: (909) 998-4000

Vanessa is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. She’s waiting for someone to give her a safe place to grow and play.

👉 Meet VANESSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $55

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services

Phone: (909) 998-4000

Layla is a sleek black kitten. Black cats are often overlooked, but they make wonderful, loving companions.

👉 Meet LAYLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: See rescue listing

See rescue listing Rescue: Paws 4 A Cause Rescue

Phone: (909) 913-0646

Bro is one of several tuxedo brothers rescued from a dump site/field in Bloomington. He has a thick white stripe down his nose and a white bib, which makes him easy to spot among his siblings. He’s described as a sweet boy, and he comes from a group that includes brothers Gaston, Jafar, Inky, and Scar, plus sisters Cruella, Ursula, Tremaine, Darla, and Sarah. The rescue notes that you can fill out an adoption application on their official website, and the adoption fee includes vetting (see listing for full details).

👉 Meet Bro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider one of these San Bernardino kitties. Call the listed shelter or rescue to ask about visits, adoption applications, and what’s included in the adoption fee.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.