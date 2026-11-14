San Bernardino County Fire Protection District has awarded the Exceptional Service Award to Cody Parker, Firefighter / Paramedic, for a rapid rescue at a Hesperia house fire where a person was trapped inside. Parker reached the window first and, with his captain, carried out the rescue in about two to three minutes without a charged hose line, saving critical time; colleagues also praise him as a strong mentor and eager trainer. He was recognized at Salute to Service 2026, the district’s annual awards event honoring those who protect and serve local communities.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Bernardino County Fire