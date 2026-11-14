San Bernardino’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and a few solid hands-on roles just opened up. If you like staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hybrid Apparel

Hybrid Apparel Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:00 PM – 10:30 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Transfer Department running Sakurai screen-printing presses, coordinating workflow, and keeping quality and safety on point. Good fit if you have 1–2 years lead or warehouse experience, like a fast pace, and want to both operate equipment and guide a team.

Employer: Home Chef

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st or 2nd shift (7:00 AM – 3:30 PM or 4:00 PM – 12:30 AM)

Full-time, 1st or 2nd shift (7:00 AM – 3:30 PM or 4:00 PM – 12:30 AM) Salary: Not listed

Help prep and pack meal kits by labeling, portioning, bagging, and shipping while following food safety rules. Great if you can stand/walk most of the day, lift up to 50 lbs, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and 401(k).

Employer: Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Temporary, full-time (40 hrs/week, OT possible)

Salary: $17–$18/hour

Work in Fender’s packaging department, packing guitars and amps, building boxes, and keeping the floor clean and organized. Good match if you like music gear, can lift up to 40 lbs, and don’t mind being on your feet in a busy warehouse setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.