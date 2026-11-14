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🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs in San Bernardino
San Bernardino’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and a few solid hands-on roles just opened up. If you like staying active on the job, these are worth a look.
Lead, Transfer (Garment Screen Printing Press)
- Employer: Hybrid Apparel
- Location: San Bernardino, CA
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2:00 PM – 10:30 PM)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the Transfer Department running Sakurai screen-printing presses, coordinating workflow, and keeping quality and safety on point. Good fit if you have 1–2 years lead or warehouse experience, like a fast pace, and want to both operate equipment and guide a team.
Production Associate
- Employer: Home Chef
- Location: San Bernardino, CA
- Type: Full-time, 1st or 2nd shift (7:00 AM – 3:30 PM or 4:00 PM – 12:30 AM)
- Salary: Not listed
Help prep and pack meal kits by labeling, portioning, bagging, and shipping while following food safety rules. Great if you can stand/walk most of the day, lift up to 50 lbs, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and 401(k).
Temp Guitar Packer
- Employer: Fender Musical Instruments Corporation
- Location: San Bernardino, CA
- Type: Temporary, full-time (40 hrs/week, OT possible)
- Salary: $17–$18/hour
Work in Fender’s packaging department, packing guitars and amps, building boxes, and keeping the floor clean and organized. Good match if you like music gear, can lift up to 40 lbs, and don’t mind being on your feet in a busy warehouse setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.