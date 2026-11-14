San Bernardino has some solid front office roles right now, especially in healthcare and dental. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: RadNet

RadNet Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Part-time (Tues, Wed, Thu 5:00 pm–10:00 pm; Sat 8:00 am–4:30 pm)

(Tues, Wed, Thu 5:00 pm–10:00 pm; Sat 8:00 am–4:30 pm) Pay: $23.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Evening and Saturday hours are great if you need a side job or flexible schedule. You’ll greet patients, handle check-in, insurance, and phones in a busy imaging center, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and free imaging services for you and your immediate family.

Employer: Riverside Children’s Dentistry

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: From $20.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Perfect if you enjoy working with kids and families. You’ll check in patients and help coordinate treatment in a fun pediatric office; Spanish and at least 1 year of dental experience are required. Benefits include 401(k), health, vision, and paid time off.

Employer: Arrowhead Springs Healthcare

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Part-time (about 24–32 hours/week, in-person)

(about 24–32 hours/week, in-person) Pay: $21.00–$24.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Mix of front desk and back-office work in a healthcare setting. You’ll greet visitors, manage phones and calendars, handle data entry and records, and may use tools like Microsoft Office and QuickBooks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.