The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered a nationwide ground stop for departing flights at airports across the country, including SBD. This means many flights may not leave on time, and normal service has not yet been given a restart time.

Flight delays are expected. Travelers should check with their airline for the latest flight information before going to the airport. SBD will keep watching the situation and will share new updates when they are available.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Bernardino County