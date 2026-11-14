Kittens in San Bernardino are hoping for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Here are a few sweet babies waiting at your local shelter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $55

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services

Phone: (909) 998-4000

Sebas is a young gray tabby boy looking for a fresh start in a caring home. His adoption fee helps cover his basic care while at the shelter.

👉 Meet SEBAS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $55

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services

Phone: (909) 998-4000

Ace is a baby brown tabby who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a real home. He’s still young and has lots of growing and learning to do with his new family.

👉 Meet ACE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red tabby

Orange/red tabby Adoption fee: $55

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services

Phone: (909) 998-4000

Roy is an orange tabby kitten who would love a cozy spot in a forever home. He’s a young boy with his whole life ahead of him.

👉 Meet ROY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near San Bernardino, CA, please consider visiting City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services or calling (909) 998-4000 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.