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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in San Bernardino Right Now
There are some nice free items around San Bernardino today, from pets needing homes to small appliances and furniture. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Free male tabby
Item: Male tabby cat
Condition: Living pet, needs a new home
Location: The Glen/Kendall Dr, San Bernardino, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A male tabby looking for his forever home. Great option if you’re ready to adopt and can provide food, vet care, and a safe indoor space.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free female kitten
Item: Brown female tabby kitten
Condition: Living pet, needs a new home
Location: The Glen/Kendall Dr, San Bernardino, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Brown female tabby kitten looking for her forever home. Be sure you’re ready for kitten energy and long-term care before reaching out.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Female Kitten
Item: Light gray female tabby kitten
Condition: Living pet, needs a new home
Location: The Glen/Kendall Dr, San Bernardino, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Light gray female tabby kitten looking for her forever home. Perfect for someone wanting a young cat to grow with their family.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Handmade Press On Nails
Item: Custom press-on nail set (pink & white French tip)
Condition: New
Location: San Bernardino, CA
Category: Health & Beauty → Beauty Products → Nail Care Supplies → Artificial Nails & Accessories
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Custom-made press-on nails with a pink and white French tip and iridescent rhinestones on accent nails. Set includes ten nails in various sizes, ready to wear.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
cat bed
Item: Cat bed
Condition: Used – Good
Location: San Bernardino, CA
Category: Pet Supplies
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Cozy cat bed for your pet. The poster says to DM for more information, so you can ask about size and exact condition before picking up.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Handmade Press-On Nails 💅
Item: Handcrafted press-on nail set (nude & gold)
Condition: New
Location: San Bernardino, CA
Category: Health & Beauty → Beauty Products → Nail Care Supplies → Artificial Nails & Accessories
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Handcrafted press-on nails with a nude base and gold glitter ombre. Decorated with gold butterfly charms and clear/gold rhinestones. Long square shape and comes in a clear plastic storage case.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Lean Mean Fat Grilling Machine
Item: Red countertop grilling machine
Condition: Not stated
Location: Wall & 33rd, San Bernardino, CA
Category: Appliances
Source: nextdoor.com
Red grilling machine with adjustable heat settings. Handy for quick indoor grilling and small kitchens.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Mini fridge
Item: Black mini fridge (about waist height)
Condition: Works great (per poster)
Location: Monterey Ave, San Bernardino, CA
Category: Appliances
Source: nextdoor.com
Black mini fridge, roughly waist height. Poster says it works great and just needs a little wipe down. They mention it’s taking up space and they just need it gone.
Note: They offer delivery for a $25 fee, but the fridge itself is free.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kids Electric Ride-On Truck
Item: Battery-powered ride-on truck for kids
Condition: Not stated
Location: Rosena Ranch, San Bernardino, CA
Category: Toys & games
Source: nextdoor.com
Electric ride-on truck with a realistic design and sturdy build. Great outdoor toy for kids. The poster notes curb pickup, no holds, so it’s first come, first served.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Nightstand
Item: Two-drawer wooden nightstand
Condition: Not stated
Location: Verdemont Heights, San Bernardino, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple two-drawer wooden nightstand. Good for a bedroom, guest room, or as a small side table.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in San Bernardino tend to go fast, especially pets, appliances, and kids’ gear. If you see something you like, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.