There are some nice free items around San Bernardino today, from pets needing homes to small appliances and furniture. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Male tabby cat

Condition: Living pet, needs a new home

Location: The Glen/Kendall Dr, San Bernardino, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A male tabby looking for his forever home. Great option if you’re ready to adopt and can provide food, vet care, and a safe indoor space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Brown female tabby kitten

Condition: Living pet, needs a new home

Location: The Glen/Kendall Dr, San Bernardino, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Brown female tabby kitten looking for her forever home. Be sure you’re ready for kitten energy and long-term care before reaching out.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Light gray female tabby kitten

Condition: Living pet, needs a new home

Location: The Glen/Kendall Dr, San Bernardino, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Light gray female tabby kitten looking for her forever home. Perfect for someone wanting a young cat to grow with their family.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Custom press-on nail set (pink & white French tip)

Condition: New

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Category: Health & Beauty → Beauty Products → Nail Care Supplies → Artificial Nails & Accessories

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Custom-made press-on nails with a pink and white French tip and iridescent rhinestones on accent nails. Set includes ten nails in various sizes, ready to wear.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Cat bed

Condition: Used – Good

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Category: Pet Supplies

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Cozy cat bed for your pet. The poster says to DM for more information, so you can ask about size and exact condition before picking up.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Handcrafted press-on nail set (nude & gold)

Condition: New

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Category: Health & Beauty → Beauty Products → Nail Care Supplies → Artificial Nails & Accessories

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Handcrafted press-on nails with a nude base and gold glitter ombre. Decorated with gold butterfly charms and clear/gold rhinestones. Long square shape and comes in a clear plastic storage case.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Red countertop grilling machine

Condition: Not stated

Location: Wall & 33rd, San Bernardino, CA

Category: Appliances

Source: nextdoor.com

Red grilling machine with adjustable heat settings. Handy for quick indoor grilling and small kitchens.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black mini fridge (about waist height)

Condition: Works great (per poster)

Location: Monterey Ave, San Bernardino, CA

Category: Appliances

Source: nextdoor.com

Black mini fridge, roughly waist height. Poster says it works great and just needs a little wipe down. They mention it’s taking up space and they just need it gone.

Note: They offer delivery for a $25 fee, but the fridge itself is free.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Battery-powered ride-on truck for kids

Condition: Not stated

Location: Rosena Ranch, San Bernardino, CA

Category: Toys & games

Source: nextdoor.com

Electric ride-on truck with a realistic design and sturdy build. Great outdoor toy for kids. The poster notes curb pickup, no holds, so it’s first come, first served.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two-drawer wooden nightstand

Condition: Not stated

Location: Verdemont Heights, San Bernardino, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple two-drawer wooden nightstand. Good for a bedroom, guest room, or as a small side table.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in San Bernardino tend to go fast, especially pets, appliances, and kids’ gear. If you see something you like, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.