San Bernardino’s warehouses and logistics hubs are busy right now, and several employers are hiring people who like active, hands-on work. If you’re good on your feet and like keeping products moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: TireHub

TireHub Location: San Bernardino, CA

Salary: Starting at $21.55/hr + $2.00 increase in your first year

Type: Full-time

This role mixes warehouse work and local delivery runs, with weekly pay, a consistent schedule, and low-cost health insurance options. You’ll load/unload tires, pick and stage orders, drive local routes, and get training on forklifts and order pickers.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Salary: $21.75/hr

Type: Full-time

Operate powered industrial trucks and order pickers, load/unload trailers, and use a handheld scanner in a busy warehouse. GXO offers paid time off, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k), plus chances to grow in a large logistics company.

Employer: Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Salary: $17–$18/hr

Type: Temporary / Full-time hours

Help pack guitars and amps for shipping at one of the most famous music brands in the world. You’ll rotate through tasks like boxing, pallet work, and keeping the floor organized, with steady hours and overtime possible.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.