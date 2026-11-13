San Bernardino’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from entry-level clinicians to senior leaders. If you’re in healthcare and want better pay, benefits, or flexibility, this week has some solid options.

Employer: ABS Kids

ABS Kids Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,000–$105,000/year guaranteed first year, plus uncapped monthly bonus and $10,000 sign-on/relocation

Work with kids with autism while setting your own schedule and no weekends. This role stands out for 25 paid days off in Year 1, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match), CEU support, and the chance to grow in a BCBA-led organization.

Employer: LifeStance Health

LifeStance Health Location: San Bernardino, CA (serving Corona & Riverside area)

(serving Corona & Riverside area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $156,000–$178,000/year, productivity-based with uncapped earnings

Ideal for fully licensed Psychologists (PhD or PsyD) who want flexible schedules, modern offices, and full admin support so you can focus on patient care. Comes with a sign-on bonus, full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid parental leave), and a strong work/life balance focus.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $96.59–$135.23/hour

Senior leadership role overseeing all nursing operations at a 343-bed nonprofit hospital. You’ll guide strategy, quality, and compliance, and lead large teams while shaping nursing practice across the facility. Requires a BSN plus a master’s, 10+ years nursing and 5+ years leadership, and an active CA RN license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—good healthcare roles in San Bernardino move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.