San Bernardino has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from creative social media work to high-earning commission jobs.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI)

Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI) Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Pay: $60,000–$180,000 per year (commission)

Purchase-focused mortgage role with in-house processing, underwriting, and closing so your deals move fast. You’ll have access to a wide range of loan products, a clear growth path (up to running your own branch), and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA/FSA, and PTO. Must be a licensed NMLS Mortgage Loan Originator with 1+ year of retail origination.

Employer: COVA Flowers Wholesale

Location: San Bernardino & Pomona, CA (on the road)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$23.00 per hour

Create and post content for Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for a growing flower wholesaler. You’ll film in the warehouse, showcase new flowers and promos, and help grow the brand online with flexible hours and lots of creative freedom.

Employer: VYBELIVE LLC (Key Audit Pro)

Location: San Bernardino, CA (B2B field/remote style)

Type: Part-time, commission-based

B2B sales role selling a SaaS/PropTech key-tracking platform to property managers, apartment communities, and auto dealers. You’ll handle outbound outreach, demos, and closing, while working closely with the team and keeping the CRM up to date.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, pay, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.