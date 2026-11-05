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San Bernardino
Shelter Court Helps 108 Residents in San Bernardino
7 days ago
The San Bernardino County Probation Department Homeless Outreach Unit, working with the Superior Court of California, County of San Bernardino, assisted 108 residents at a recent Shelter Court event in San Bernardino, helping resolve 280 cases tied to those residents.
This content is adapted from materials provided by San Bernardino County Probation Department
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