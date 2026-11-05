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San Bernardino County

Retiree Volunteer Expo Connects Seniors With Nonprofits

5 days ago
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SBCERA and the Retired Employees of San Bernardino County (RESBC) held their second annual Retiree Volunteer Expo this week at the San Bernardino County Museum, connecting retirees with 19 local nonprofits and community organizations offering volunteer roles that support children, seniors, food programs, and arts and culture. Several groups signed up new volunteers at the event, and many retirees found volunteer options that match their interests, as part of SBCERA’s Retiree Support Initiative, created by the Board of Retirement in 2024 to help members stay active and engaged in retirement.

This content is adapted from materials provided by SBCERA

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