County seeks comments on behavioral health plan

San Bernardino County is taking public comments on proposed updates to the Behavioral Health Services Act (BHSA) Integrated Plan, including two new housing projects with 98 units, updated funding allocations, and program changes. Residents can review the proposed updates and submit feedback by November 9, 2026. More information and comment forms: wp.sbcounty.gov/dbh/programs/bhsa/

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health