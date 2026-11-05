County Firefighters Hold High-Rise Training Drill

During the week of 2026-11-02 in San Bernardino County, firefighters from multiple agencies took part in a high-rise fire drill at the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Training Facility. The training used live fire and heavy smoke to copy real high-rise fires, helping crews practice key skills, improve teamwork between agencies, and stay prepared for complex emergencies to better protect local communities.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Bernardino County Fire