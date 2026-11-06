🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in San Bernardino

Looking for a four-legged friend in San Bernardino, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services for someone to love.

All dogs listed have an adoption fee of $75. For any pup below, you can call the shelter at (909) 998-4000 with questions.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services — (909) 998-4000

Paco is a small, young Chihuahua mix who won’t take up much space but will fill your home with love. If you’re looking for a compact companion, he could be your guy.

👉 Meet PACO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services — (909) 998-4000

Honeybun is a young Aussie mix pup with beautiful tricolor markings. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, she could grow up to be your best adventure buddy.

👉 Meet HONEYBUN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services — (909) 998-4000

Spike is a senior Chihuahua who deserves a soft place to land. If you have room in your heart for an older gentleman, he may be the perfect calm companion.

👉 Meet SPIKE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services — (909) 998-4000

Connor is a medium-sized terrier mix with a rich chocolate coat. A great choice if you want a dog that’s not too big and not too small.

👉 Meet CONNOR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services — (909) 998-4000

Bluey is a striking male Husky with a beautiful red-and-white coat. Ideal for an active home that enjoys walks, runs, or hikes.

👉 Meet BLUEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services — (909) 998-4000

Sundae has a gorgeous brindle-and-white coat and a youthful spirit. She may be a great match for someone who enjoys playtime and training.

👉 Meet SUNDAE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Great Dane mix

German Shepherd Dog / Great Dane mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services — (909) 998-4000

Biscoff is a large mixed-breed girl with German Shepherd and Great Dane in the mix. She’s a good option if you love big, impressive dogs.

👉 Meet BISCOFF and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services — (909) 998-4000

Boyd is a young, white Husky who will likely enjoy an active lifestyle. A great fit for someone who loves outdoor time and mental stimulation for their dog.

👉 Meet BOYD and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services — (909) 998-4000

Sasha is a young pittie girl with a white coat and brown patches. She may be a wonderful companion for someone ready to give her structure and love.

👉 Meet SASHA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services — (909) 998-4000

Winston is an adult pittie mix with a rich brown coat. If you’re looking for a solid, loyal companion, he could be the one.

👉 Meet WINSTON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chow Chow / German Shepherd Dog mix

Chow Chow / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services — (909) 998-4000

Lilac is a unique mix of Chow Chow and German Shepherd with a white coat. She may appeal to someone who loves distinctive, fluffy-looking dogs.

👉 Meet LILAC and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services — (909) 998-4000

Kik is a young Chihuahua with classic black-and-tan coloring. A nice option if you want a small dog to share your lap and your life.

👉 Meet KIK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near San Bernardino, please consider visiting the City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services or calling (909) 998-4000 to ask about any of these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.