🧑‍💼 San Bernardino HR Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Opportunities

San Bernardino’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in operations, manufacturing, and education. If you’ve got people skills and love building strong workplaces, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MAPEI USA

MAPEI USA Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000/year + annual discretionary bonus

Lead HR for a major manufacturing plant and support multiple sites. You’ll handle employee relations, performance, compliance (especially CA law), and talent development. Strong benefits package with free medical insurance, 401(k) with up to 6% match, 17 days PTO, and more.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: San Bernardino, CA (supports multiple regions, up to 50% travel)

(supports multiple regions, up to 50% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary (San Bernardino): $127,400 – $172,300/year + sign-on and RSUs, per listing

High-impact ER role supporting large fulfillment and logistics teams. You’ll manage complex employee relations issues, lead crisis response, run large projects, and design training. Includes Amazon’s full benefits: health coverage, 401(k) match, paid time off, and parental leave.

Employer: Unitek Learning

Location: San Bernardino, CA (on-campus/on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Recruit across nursing, allied health, operations, and corporate roles for a fast-growing healthcare education group. Full-cycle recruiting, close work with campus leaders, and lots of room to grow. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, 2 weeks’ vacation, 12 holidays + 2 floating, and tuition help for you and your family.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; HR jobs at this level tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.