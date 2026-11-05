11th anniversary of Officer Bryce Hanes’ passing

Today is the 11th anniversary of the passing of Officer Bryce Hanes, who died in the line of duty while serving the people of San Bernardino. In the early morning of Thursday, November 5, 2015, his patrol car was hit from the side after he took a suspect to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He was taken to Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center with very bad injuries and passed away soon after.

Officer Hanes was a husband and father who worked the night shift so he could spend days with his family. He was active in his church, taught Sunday school, and is remembered as a calm and kind partner with a positive spirit. His dedication and humility continue to inspire those who knew him, and his memory and legacy live on.

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Bernardino Police Department