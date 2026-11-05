🤝 San Bernardino Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

San Bernardino has some solid options right now if you like helping people, especially in mental health and accessibility. These roles are all about direct impact in the community.

Employer: Telecare Corporation

Telecare Corporation Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Pay: About $23.00/hour (with geographic differentials)

Work one-on-one with adults living with serious mental illness, using your own lived experience to support their recovery. Telecare offers a clear peer career ladder, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, ESOP, PTO, holidays), and lots of training and CEUs.

Employer: Telecare Corporation

Telecare Corporation Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Pay: Approx. $23.00–$25.15/hour

Serve as a primary case manager for adults with mental illness and co-occurring substance use, helping them live more independently in the community. Good fit if you have substance use specialist experience, enjoy field work, and want strong benefits plus ongoing training and supervision.

Employer: Telecare Corporation

Telecare Corporation Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Pay: Approx. $23.00–$25.15/hour

Support adults with serious mental illness as they work toward employment and housing stability, with a focus on helping them live independently. This role is great if you have housing/employment support experience, like being out in the community, and want mileage reimbursement plus solid benefits.

Employer: Focus Interpreting

Focus Interpreting Location: San Bernardino, CA (various settings)

(various settings) Type: Per-assignment / network-based work

Pay: Paid per minute, per assignment

Join a network providing Certified Deaf Interpreter (CDI) services in medical, legal, educational, mental health, and social service settings. Ideal if you’re a Deaf or hard-of-hearing CDI who wants flexible assignments and enjoys teaming with hearing interpreters to support Deaf clients with complex or nontraditional communication needs.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.