🚌 San Bernardino trucking jobs with multiple high-paying routes

San Bernardino is busy for CDL drivers right now, with solid pay and lots of freight moving through the Inland Empire. If you’ve got (or want) a Class A, these local and regional runs are worth a look.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: San Bernardino, CA (within 75 miles)

(within 75 miles) Pay: $1,550–$1,900 per week + $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers ( $5,000 for inexperienced)

+ for experienced drivers ( for inexperienced) Type: Full-time, team, OTR (home every other week)

Experience: All CDL-A holders (company-paid CDL training available)

All CDL-A holders (company-paid CDL training available) Why it’s appealing: Dedicated sporting goods freight, 100% no-touch, about 2–4 loads per week, and you run the Western 11 states. Includes mileage + hourly pay, performance pay, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match). Pet riders allowed.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Beast Mode Truckin Location: San Bernardino / Fontana, CA (must live within 15 miles of Fontana)

(must live within 15 miles of Fontana) Pay: $1,400–$1,800 per week (hourly + per-stop pay)

(hourly + per-stop pay) Type: Full-time, local, home daily, mostly nights

Experience: At least 6 months recent Class A

At least recent Class A Why it’s appealing: Dedicated local intermodal account with daily home time, 100% no-touch, drop-and-hook freight. You’ll run 3–6 loads per night between Fontana and LA-area lanes (Los Angeles, Bloomington, Long Beach, City of Industry). Full benefits after 30 days, including medical, dental, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: San Bernardino / Fontana, CA (within 40 miles of Fontana)

(within 40 miles of Fontana) Pay: $1,380–$1,680 per week + $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers

+ for experienced drivers Type: Full-time, local/regional intermodal, home daily

Experience: 3+ months Class A; tanker + HazMat strongly preferred

Class A; tanker + HazMat strongly preferred Why it’s appealing: 99% no-touch, 90% drop-and-hook, running in and out of SoCal railyards. Mix of mileage, load, and hourly pay, plus paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, annual bonus up to 3% of gross, and full benefits with 401(k) match.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: San Bernardino / Lebec, CA (within 75 miles)

(within 75 miles) Pay: $1,390–$1,700 per week + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers ( $2,000 for inexperienced)

+ for experienced drivers ( for inexperienced) Type: Full-time, dedicated, weekly home time

Experience: All CDL-A holders (company-paid CDL training available)

All CDL-A holders (company-paid CDL training available) Why it’s appealing: Dedicated Dollar General account with weekly home time, running AZ, CA, NV, OR, and WA. Pay just went up by up to $0.07/mile, and you get mileage + load + hourly pay, performance pay, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, and full benefits with 401(k) match.

If one of these fits your lifestyle (home daily vs. weekly, solo vs. team), click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the lanes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.