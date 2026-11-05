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San Bernardino
🚌 San Bernardino trucking jobs with multiple high-paying routes
6 days ago
San Bernardino is busy for CDL drivers right now, with solid pay and lots of freight moving through the Inland Empire. If you’ve got (or want) a Class A, these local and regional runs are worth a look.
CDL-A – New Pay Increase – Dedicated Team Truck Driver
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: San Bernardino, CA (within 75 miles)
- Pay: $1,550–$1,900 per week + $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers ($5,000 for inexperienced)
- Type: Full-time, team, OTR (home every other week)
- Experience: All CDL-A holders (company-paid CDL training available)
- Why it’s appealing: Dedicated sporting goods freight, 100% no-touch, about 2–4 loads per week, and you run the Western 11 states. Includes mileage + hourly pay, performance pay, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match). Pet riders allowed.
Class A Local Truck Driver – Intermodal (Nights, Home Daily)
- Employer: Beast Mode Truckin
- Location: San Bernardino / Fontana, CA (must live within 15 miles of Fontana)
- Pay: $1,400–$1,800 per week (hourly + per-stop pay)
- Type: Full-time, local, home daily, mostly nights
- Experience: At least 6 months recent Class A
- Why it’s appealing: Dedicated local intermodal account with daily home time, 100% no-touch, drop-and-hook freight. You’ll run 3–6 loads per night between Fontana and LA-area lanes (Los Angeles, Bloomington, Long Beach, City of Industry). Full benefits after 30 days, including medical, dental, 401(k), and PTO.
CDL-A – Intermodal Truck Driver (Home Daily)
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: San Bernardino / Fontana, CA (within 40 miles of Fontana)
- Pay: $1,380–$1,680 per week + $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers
- Type: Full-time, local/regional intermodal, home daily
- Experience: 3+ months Class A; tanker + HazMat strongly preferred
- Why it’s appealing: 99% no-touch, 90% drop-and-hook, running in and out of SoCal railyards. Mix of mileage, load, and hourly pay, plus paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, annual bonus up to 3% of gross, and full benefits with 401(k) match.
CDL-A – New Pay Increase – Dedicated Truck Driver (Dollar General)
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: San Bernardino / Lebec, CA (within 75 miles)
- Pay: $1,390–$1,700 per week + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers ($2,000 for inexperienced)
- Type: Full-time, dedicated, weekly home time
- Experience: All CDL-A holders (company-paid CDL training available)
- Why it’s appealing: Dedicated Dollar General account with weekly home time, running AZ, CA, NV, OR, and WA. Pay just went up by up to $0.07/mile, and you get mileage + load + hourly pay, performance pay, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, and full benefits with 401(k) match.
If one of these fits your lifestyle (home daily vs. weekly, solo vs. team), click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the lanes are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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