🏥 San Bernardino healthcare jobs with multiple leadership roles

San Bernardino’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and clinic leaders. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready for your next step.

Employer: WelbeHealth

WelbeHealth Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,399 – $191,926 base + bonus

Lead day-to-day operations in a PACE clinic serving frail and elderly participants. Monday–Friday only (no nights, weekends, or on-call), with a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, sick time, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Travel, full-time (13-week contract)

Pay: Estimated $3,315 per week (10-hour day shifts, 40 hrs/week)

OR travel role with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and housing options. Great fit if you have 2+ years of OR experience, CA RN license, and want high pay plus adventure.

Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $49,700 – $88,800 per year

Supervise medical assistant and clinic support staff, manage workflows, and track quality and patient satisfaction metrics. Good match if you’re a certified MA with 2+ years in a clinic plus leadership experience and want to grow into higher-level operations roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.