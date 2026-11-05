🛒 San Bernardino Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

San Bernardino has a solid mix of retail and customer service jobs right now, from jewelry and auto parts to cannabis. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Pandora

Pandora Location: San Bernardino, CA (Inland Center Macy’s)

Type: Part-time, flexible hours

Pay: $16.90–$18.25 per hour (CA, based on experience)

This role is all about helping shoppers style jewelry and creating a fun, high-energy experience during peak hours (evenings, weekends, holidays). Great if you want a very flexible schedule (as low as ~4 hours/month in slow times, up to ~12 hours/week in busy seasons) and enjoy sales, fashion, and talking with customers.

Employer: Pick Your Part

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $18.00 per hour

You’ll work the front counter helping walk‑in customers find auto parts, run the register, and coordinate with the yard team. This job offers steady hours, benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO) and room to grow if you like cars and hands-on customer service.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the team, support daily store operations, and make sure customers get “WOW” service while finding the right auto parts. Good fit if you have leadership experience, can work evenings/weekends/holidays, and want a step up into retail management with a big national brand.

Employer: Captain Jack’s

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs, schedule flexibility required)

Pay: $16.90 per hour

Help customers choose cannabis products, handle cash, keep things clean and organized, and support front desk check‑in and phones. This is an entry-level role with health insurance, paid sick time, and 15% product discount, ideal if you’re friendly, reliable, and curious about the cannabis industry.

Employer: Captain Jack’s

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90–$20.00 per hour

Similar to a budtender role, but with more focus on product education, upselling, and possibly light supervision. You’ll greet customers, run the POS, stock and merchandise, and keep the floor organized. Comes with health, dental, vision, and employee discount, and suits someone with solid retail or cashier experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has other shifts or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.