🏥 San Bernardino healthcare jobs with multiple openings

San Bernardino’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on bedside care to advanced primary care. Here are several solid roles hiring now across the city.

Employer: Therapy Clinic

Therapy Clinic Location: San Bernardino, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Other

Other Pay: From $35.00/hour

Work directly with patients of all ages, including kids with developmental delays and autism, helping with ADLs, mobility, and therapy exercises. Great fit if you enjoy one-on-one care, flexible scheduling, and using your PT/OT skills across clinic, SNF, and home health settings.

Employer: Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $25.00 – $28.02/hour

Support patients with daily care, vitals, and comfort in a 343-bed nonprofit hospital that offers NICU, maternity, pediatrics, and behavioral health. Ideal if you’re a California-certified CNA who wants steady hospital work with a large, well-known health system.

Employer: Telecare Corporation

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time (AM shift, Monday–Friday)

Full-time (AM shift, Monday–Friday) Expected Starting Wage Range: $27.23 – $33.66/hour

Provide recovery-focused nursing care and medication support for adults with serious mental illness in a community-based program. Good match if you’re an LVN/LPT with mental health experience who wants weekday hours plus solid benefits like PTO, holidays, and CEUs.

Employer: WelbeHealth (PACE Program)

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation Range: $150,009.60 – $190,216/year + bonus

Lead primary care for a smaller panel of frail seniors, focusing on value-based, team-driven care with strong work/life balance (PTO, holidays, sick time, 401k match, CME). Great for NPs or PAs who love geriatrics and want time to build real relationships with participants.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.